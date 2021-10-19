Farming

Eamon O’Connell: Why some high quality cows and calves come with their own problems

With grass in such good supply this year, the already sizeable calf is bigger than usual Expand

With grass in such good supply this year, the already sizeable calf is bigger than usual

Eamon O'Connell

I’m beginning to wonder what time of year it is. Firstly, the weather is so nice, you could easily mistake our current date for the middle of May. I’m sure it will change shortly, but we will enjoy it while we can.

Secondly, and this is a major shock to my system, we are being called to quite a few calvings at the moment. In a predominantly dairy part of the country, it is rare to be called out of bed at this time of year.

Unfortunately, this year has been the exception. There are a handful of dairy farmers calving at the moment, but the majority of problem calvings are from the suckler fraternity.

