Dutch buyers sourcing thousands of weanlings

The ICSA's Dermot Kelleher welcomed it as a boost to the beef trade.

Dutch Livestock Company Heemskerk are seeking R grade continental bulls weighing from 250kg to 330kg to fulfil the contract.

John Humphreys from Castleisland Mart said they were currently sourcing 1,500 for the buyers. "It's a good price but payment levels depend on the quality of the animal," he said, urging those with animals that might fit the bill to contact the mart. "It has been a big help to the trade, they'll be entering quarantine shortly for 21 days and are due to sail at the end of April."

Mr Kelleher said the buyers were active at several marts around the country. "I'm very pleased that Heemskerk have secured an outlet for some 3,500 weanlings to be filled in the next month to fulfil a contract they secured in Turkey before the import restrictions were imposed," he said.

"I am hopeful that the trade restrictions will be lifted by the Turkish government in the coming months in time for the busy autumn trade.

"The Heemskerk company are a very reputable outfit having being involved in the live export trade for many years and they have close ties with Irish farming."

Meanwhile, a shipment of bulls consigned by Purcell Brothers is also due to travel to Libya.