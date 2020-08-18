'Don't use Covid crisis as an excuse to slash beef prices,' factories warned

The meat factories have been warned against using the continuing Covid-19 crisis as cover to slash beef prices.

Suggestions by Meat Industry Ireland (MII) that delays in the Covid-19 testing process could impact operations at meat plants and thereby hit cattle and sheep prices were slammed by ICSA beef chair Edmund Graham and IFA president Tim Cullinan.

"Farmers are used to processors using any excuse in the book to cut prices, but there is no reason why disruption caused by testing delays should lead to price cuts," Mr Graham said.

"We know that consumer demand hasn't dropped and that most factories complain about having surplus capacity. The slack could easily be taken up by factories where testing has been completed without imposing further hardship on farmers."

IFA president Tim Cullinan described MII's comments as "inflammatory and wrong".

"While it is clear that we need quicker Covid-19 test results, to link this with prices to farmers is unacceptable," he said.

"This is typical of the factories. They will use any excuse to cut prices to farmers."

Tests

MII director Cormac Healy told last week's Special Oireachtas Committee on Covid-19 that livestock prices could be impacted if results for tests were delayed and factory operations disrupted.

He said the meat industry will work with proposals to carry out serial testing at slaughter plants, but he cautioned that this process must be underpinned by the delivery of fast results.

However, MII's comments regarding testing have been roundly criticised by IFA and ICSA, who accused the meat industry of lacking empathy and solidarity.

"Public health has to be the priority at all times, but farmers have been working around the clock to keep the food supply chain open," said Mr Cullinan.

"They are already struggling to make ends meet and this threat by MII at the Oireachtas Committee hearing is unacceptable."

"This was an opportunity for processors to show some solidarity with their suppliers but instead they just threatened to undermine their livelihoods yet again.

"Farmers have again been put in the most vulnerable of positions which once more highlights the need for a regulator with full powers to examine the practices of meat plants."

