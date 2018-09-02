Farm Ireland
Donegal's finest makes long trip worthwhile with Cappamore title

Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, presenting the Golden Vale Marts Beef Championship Cup to Michael Friel, Letterkenny, Co Donegal at Cappamore Show, Co Limerick, with Ciaran Gibbons, Letterkenny, Paddy Ryan, (secretary) Richard O’Beirne, (judge), Senator Kieran O’Donnell and Tom Neville, TD
Martin Ryan

The bulk of the traffic around Co Limerick last week was heading north to the All-Ireland hurling final, but for Michael Friel the real reward was in travelling south.

A 500km round trip by the Letterkenny livestock farmer to Munster's Golden Vein was rewarded with victory in a €2,000 Beef Championship at the Cappamore Agricultural Show.

The 10-hour journey had a silver lining for Michael when he won the Golden Vale Marts Trophy in the All-Ireland Beef Championship for the best beef animal born before September 30, 2017, presented by Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed.

The 64th Cappamore Show attracted the largest attendance in several years to the grounds at Ballyvoreen.

The Overall Beef Champion of the show at Cappamore, Co Limerick, with John McInerney of Bunratty (exhibitor), Sean and Sarah McInerney and judge Richard O'Beirne from Tuam
More than 300 animals competed in the bovine classes, coming from the four corners of the country, and they were described by the judges as "of a quality on par with any national livestock show in the country".

"We were pleasantly surprised at the attendance. It was the best in years despite counter attractions on the day and the turnout and quality of the livestock on show was exceptional for a difficult year for many farmers," said show secretary Paddy Ryan.

A Limousin female exhibited by renowned pedigree breeder John McInerney of Bunratty, Co Clare, was judged Overall Beef Champion, while the Dairy Champion of the show was exhibited by John McNamara of Charleville, Co Cork.

Breed Championship winners

Hereford: Trevor Dudley, Dovea, Thurles.

Belgian Blue: David Pearson, Ballacolla, Co Laois.

Charolais: Jerry O'Keeffe, Knocklong, Co Limerick.

Salers: Derek Bell, Clarecastle, Co Clare.

Limousin: John McInerney, Bunratty, Co Clare.

Simmental: Martin Mooney, Birr, Co Offaly.

Angus: Joe Kelly, Ennis, Co Clare.

