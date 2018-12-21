Department reveals names of factories fined over breaches of carcase trim rules

The Department of Agriculture today published the names of three meat processors identified with having non-compliances with carcase trim regulations.

The Department said Emerald Isle Foods, Kildare Chilling and KEPAK Clare had carcasses non-compliant in 2018.

The revelations that factories had been fined for non-compliances without farmers being aware sparked huge anger from farm organisations in recent weeks all off which demanded the names of the plants concerned to be published.

The Department said to date in 2018 there have been 521 inspections across 32 slaughter plants and 44,332 carcasses have been inspected by classification officers within DAFM.

In 2017 there were 628 inspections and 56,330 carcases inspected and in 2016 there were 616 inspections on 57,000 carcases.

On average, each factory has been inspected 16 times to date with an average of 85 carcasses per inspection. The legal requirement is 8 inspections per year on only 40 carcasses per inspection.

The Department said the level of non-compliance with the carcase trim specification found is 0.05% of all carcases inspected in 2018. In 2016 the percentage non-compliance is also 0.05%.

The Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed has said that in future farmers will be notified and compensated in cases of excess carcass trimming by meat plants.