Department of Agriculture inspectors to monitor carcase trim in meat factories - IFA

Ciaran Moran

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has confirmed to IFA that he has moved to provide permanent monitoring of carcase trim in the meat factories by Department of Agriculture technical officers.

IFA National Livestock Chairman Angus Woods said this is a positive move, which IFA welcomes, but it must also extend to cover monitoring and closer controls on carcase classification, weights and the provision of an independent appeals system.

Angus Woods said Minister Creed confirmed in a letter that in response to the demand from the IFA for Department AOs to monitor trim, “The Veterinary Public Health Inspection staff in conjunction with the Beef Carcase Classification section are currently putting in place a training and reporting system to facilitate the monitoring of carcase presentation by Technical officers permanently based in the Meat factories.”

It comes as IFA President Joe Healy said last year that there are an increasing and worrying number of farmers complaining about grading at the meat plants.

He urged farmers to carefully check their grades and if they are not satisfied contact the plant or the IFA to have the grades checked.

