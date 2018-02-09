Department confirms replacement live export ferry for Irish cattle

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has welcomed the confirmation that the ‘Stena Carrier’ has been approved as suitable to transport livestock, as a replacement for the ‘Stena Horizon’, on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, starting later this month.

“Since this issue of the withdrawal the Stena Horizon from service for routine maintenance first came to notice in October 2017, senior officials from my Department have been actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders on the matter.

"Whilst I and my Department have no direct involvement in the commercial activities or operational decisions of ferry companies, we were acutely conscious of the potential impact that lack of capacity could have on the ability of the industry to export livestock in the busy spring period’