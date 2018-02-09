Department confirms replacement live export ferry for Irish cattle
A replacement ferry on the Rosslare Cherbourg route has been confirmed by the Department of Agriculture.
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has welcomed the confirmation that the ‘Stena Carrier’ has been approved as suitable to transport livestock, as a replacement for the ‘Stena Horizon’, on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, starting later this month.
“Since this issue of the withdrawal the Stena Horizon from service for routine maintenance first came to notice in October 2017, senior officials from my Department have been actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders on the matter.
"Whilst I and my Department have no direct involvement in the commercial activities or operational decisions of ferry companies, we were acutely conscious of the potential impact that lack of capacity could have on the ability of the industry to export livestock in the busy spring period’
While it is difficult to predict future market developments, the expectation is that in the region of 35,000 calves will be exported via the replacement ferry on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route during the 4 weeks period commencing on February 20, with further lesser numbers exported also on the Dublin to Cherbourg route.
Minister Creed thanked the management of Stena Line Ferries who have redeployed this particular ferry to service this route at this time.
"I also want to acknowledge the very significant efforts on the part of those staff in my Department who have worked tirelessly on the issue, for the benefit of the industry, over the past number of months."