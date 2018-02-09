Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 9 February 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Department confirms replacement live export ferry for Irish cattle

Stock Image: PA
Stock Image: PA
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

A replacement ferry on the Rosslare Cherbourg route has been confirmed by the Department of Agriculture.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed has welcomed the confirmation that the ‘Stena Carrier’ has been approved as suitable to transport livestock, as a replacement for the ‘Stena Horizon’, on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route, starting later this month.

“Since this issue of the withdrawal the Stena Horizon from service for routine maintenance first came to notice in October 2017, senior officials from my Department have been actively engaging with all relevant stakeholders on the matter.

"Whilst I and my Department have no direct involvement in the commercial activities or operational decisions of ferry companies, we were acutely conscious of the potential impact that lack of capacity could have on the ability of the industry to export livestock in the busy spring period’

While it is difficult to predict future market developments, the expectation is that in the region of 35,000 calves will be exported via the replacement ferry on the Rosslare to Cherbourg route during the 4 weeks period commencing on February 20, with further lesser numbers exported also on the Dublin to Cherbourg route.

Minister Creed thanked the management of Stena Line Ferries who have redeployed this particular ferry to service this route at this time.

"I also want to acknowledge the very significant efforts on the part of those staff in my Department who have worked tirelessly on the issue, for the benefit of the industry, over the past number of months."

Also Read


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Good to have granda to lean on. Niamh Bohan and her granda Desmond Bohan, Ballinamuck, Co Leitrim. Photo Brian Farrell

Mohill Mart: The latest pictures and prices of cattle
John Joyce

It's organised chaos with slurry spreading, calving and lambing all looming large
Trucks line up before cattle are loaded into the NADA vessel in the port of Santos, Brazil, December 2, 2017. Picture taken December 2, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Brazil court overturns injunction against live cattle exports
27/01/2018. Pictured at the Show and Sale at Carnew Mart, Carnew, Co. Wicklow. Picture: Patrick Browne

GALLERY: 'Buoyant' business for the fat of the land
The one factor that nearly every mart commented on was the continuing large turnout of cull cows with some marts reporting that a third to half of all animals presented were cows

Marts: Cattle prices steady despite cull cow influx
Stock picture

Factories set to trial new beef grading technology
Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan faces calls for a rethink. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Fears of beef industry sell-out grow as EU pushes for South America trade...


Top Stories

A man looks at a tractor which has fallen into a river after a road collapsed in Iskaheen, County Donegal, after heavy rain left a trail of destruction

Almost 300 Inishowen farmers paid €570k to fix flood damage
Situated just to the rear of Rockwell College land is described as

'Superb' Tipp grassland in the heart of the Golden Vale guided at €9,500/ac
The Case IH Optum 250

Case IH expands its low weight, high horsepower tractor line up

Scientists fear resurgence of devastating wheat disease in Europe
Snow at the Sally Gap

Weather warning: Rain, sleet and snow on the cards for the weekend
Gabriel D'Arcy, chief exec of Lacpatrick. Photo/Paul McErlane

Why this dairy processor wants more women on its board
What next for rural broadband?

Irish farming a decade behind EU rivals in broadband service