Decline in volume of beef sold in UK retailers

Retail beef sales in the UK were valued at 465.4m during the 12 weeks ending October 7 2018 a 3.2 per cent decline from the same period in 2017, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland.

Retail beef sales in the UK were valued at 465.4m during the 12 weeks ending October 7 2018 a 3.2 per cent decline from the same period in 2017, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland.

Analysing the latest available data from Kantar Worldpanel, it said this decline in the value of sales has been driven primarily by a decline in the volume of beef sold through the major retailers from 61,584 tonnes in the 2017 period to 58,876 tonnes in the 2018 period.

This accounts for a 4.6pc decline year on year.

The average retail price of beef in the UK was £7.90/kg during over the period which was an increase of 10p/kg from the corresponding period in 2017 when the average retail price was £7.80/kg.

This increase in retail prices will have contributed to the decrease in volume sales.

However on a more positive note there has been an increase in the market penetration of beef during the 2018 period.

Kantar figures have indicated that during the 12 week period ending October 7, 2018 71.4pc of UK households purchased beef, an increase of 1.7pc from the 2017 period.

While there has been an overall decline in the volume of beef sales there has been a more mixed performance if we look at the type of beef being sold.