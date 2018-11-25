Farm Ireland
Decline in volume of beef sold in UK retailers

(Lauren Hurley/PA)
(Lauren Hurley/PA)
Ciaran Moran

Retail beef sales in the UK were valued at 465.4m during the 12 weeks ending October 7 2018 a 3.2 per cent decline from the same period in 2017, according to the Livestock and Meat Commission in Northern Ireland.

Analysing the latest available data from Kantar Worldpanel, it said this decline in the value of sales has been driven primarily by a decline in the volume of beef sold through the major retailers from 61,584 tonnes in the 2017 period to 58,876 tonnes in the 2018 period.

This accounts for a 4.6pc decline year on year.

The average retail price of beef in the UK was £7.90/kg during over the period which was an increase of 10p/kg from the corresponding period in 2017 when the average retail price was £7.80/kg.

This increase in retail prices will have contributed to the decrease in volume sales.

However on a more positive note there has been an increase in the market penetration of beef during the 2018 period.

Kantar figures have indicated that during the 12 week period ending October 7, 2018 71.4pc of UK households purchased beef, an increase of 1.7pc from the 2017 period.

While there has been an overall decline in the volume of beef sales there has been a more mixed performance if we look at the type of beef being sold.

Volume sales of roasting joints and stewing beef have struggled during the 2018 period with sales back 19.2pc and 12.2pc respectively from the same period in 2017.

Mince sales also came under pressure during the same period, back 4.1pc from 2017 levels.

There was some recovery in mince sales towards the end of the reporting period with volume sales of mince during September 2018 similar to September 2017 levels.

Meanwhile sales of beef marinades increased strongly during the 2018 period with sales of frying/grilling steaks and burgers also recording year on year increases.

Online Editors

