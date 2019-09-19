Declan O'Brien: History repeating itself as farmers take to the picket lines

However, the current troubles have followed a well-worn pattern and have much in common with previous industry wrangles.

Poor commodity prices are invariably the root cause of farmer protests - as is the case today - while the altercations often spawn or act as a rite of passage for new farm organisations.

This is certainly true for the current protests, which started out as an initiative of the Beef Plan Movement and subsequently acted as a catalyst for the formation of the Independent Farmers of Ireland group.

It was the fledgling ICMSA which initially illustrated the power of organised farmer action when it forced the Fine Gael-led coalition government of John A Costello into a humiliating climb-down on proposed milk price reductions in the early 1950s.

The success of the ICMSA's campaign, which saw milk prices rise to 16 pence a gallon rather than fall to 12 pence a gallon between 1950 and 1952, cemented the new organisation's position and arguably convinced Macra na Feirme members to form the National Farmers' Association (NFA) in 1955.

It was the NFA's turn to take on the Government a decade later when the association launched the Farmers' Rights campaign in 1966 following a serious collapse in cattle prices. The NFA demanded the right to negotiate with the Government on farm supports and its leader, Rickard Deasy, led members on the 'Farmers' Rights March' from Bantry to Dublin in October 1966 to highlight their grievances.

A bitter three-year campaign of civil disobedience by farmers followed the march, which included further protests, a rates strike and road blockades. This resulted in hundreds of NFA members being imprisoned and the confiscation of farm assets, before Jack Lynch's Fianna Fáil government eventually conceded limited negotiating rights to NFA.

Ireland's entry into the EEC in 1973 brought an end to the serious discord between the farm organisations and successive governments, as Brussels took over from Dublin as the primary source of farm funding and agricultural policy.

Levies

However, if lobbying in Brussels became the main focus of the farm organisations during the last quarter of the 20th century, battles on beef prices emerged as a burning issue as the new millennium dawned.

Farmers accused the factories of fixing cattle prices at close to 80pc of the EU average through the autumn of 1999, so when the processors sought to unilaterally double the cost of compulsory levies in January 2000, the IFA launched a blockade of the meat plants.

Farmers demanded a beef price increase and the levy proposal to be abandoned.

The stakes in the dispute sky-rocketed when the factory bosses secured an injunction against the IFA, which was led by Tom Parlon and general secretary Michael Berkery, with the association facing fines of €100,000 a day if the blockades stayed in place. This prompted the mass 'resignation' of the IFA's leaders, but the protesters stayed in place.

A stand-off between the two sides followed, but the beef barons eventually gave way. The farmers got their beef price rise and the levy proposal was dropped.

Almost two decades later, farmers are once again at the processors' gates.

The battle for a fair deal on prices has been waged by farming organisations since the early 1950s, writes Declan O'Brien

Indo Farming