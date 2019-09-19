Declan O'Brien: History repeating itself as farmers take to the picket lines

In for the long haul? Farmers protesting at Kepak Drumquin, Co Clare, said they were prepared to maintain pickets until Christmas if necessary
In for the long haul? Farmers protesting at Kepak Drumquin, Co Clare, said they were prepared to maintain pickets until Christmas if necessary
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The ongoing meat factory protests rank among the most widespread, prolonged and bitter disputes that the farm sector has experienced in recent years.

However, the current troubles have followed a well-worn pattern and have much in common with previous industry wrangles.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

Poor commodity prices are invariably the root cause of farmer protests - as is the case today - while the altercations often spawn or act as a rite of passage for new farm organisations.

This is certainly true for the current protests, which started out as an initiative of the Beef Plan Movement and subsequently acted as a catalyst for the formation of the Independent Farmers of Ireland group.

It was the fledgling ICMSA which initially illustrated the power of organised farmer action when it forced the Fine Gael-led coalition government of John A Costello into a humiliating climb-down on proposed milk price reductions in the early 1950s.

The success of the ICMSA's campaign, which saw milk prices rise to 16 pence a gallon rather than fall to 12 pence a gallon between 1950 and 1952, cemented the new organisation's position and arguably convinced Macra na Feirme members to form the National Farmers' Association (NFA) in 1955.

It was the NFA's turn to take on the Government a decade later when the association launched the Farmers' Rights campaign in 1966 following a serious collapse in cattle prices. The NFA demanded the right to negotiate with the Government on farm supports and its leader, Rickard Deasy, led members on the 'Farmers' Rights March' from Bantry to Dublin in October 1966 to highlight their grievances.

A bitter three-year campaign of civil disobedience by farmers followed the march, which included further protests, a rates strike and road blockades. This resulted in hundreds of NFA members being imprisoned and the confiscation of farm assets, before Jack Lynch's Fianna Fáil government eventually conceded limited negotiating rights to NFA.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Ireland's entry into the EEC in 1973 brought an end to the serious discord between the farm organisations and successive governments, as Brussels took over from Dublin as the primary source of farm funding and agricultural policy.

Levies

However, if lobbying in Brussels became the main focus of the farm organisations during the last quarter of the 20th century, battles on beef prices emerged as a burning issue as the new millennium dawned.

Farmers accused the factories of fixing cattle prices at close to 80pc of the EU average through the autumn of 1999, so when the processors sought to unilaterally double the cost of compulsory levies in January 2000, the IFA launched a blockade of the meat plants.

Farmers demanded a beef price increase and the levy proposal to be abandoned.

The stakes in the dispute sky-rocketed when the factory bosses secured an injunction against the IFA, which was led by Tom Parlon and general secretary Michael Berkery, with the association facing fines of €100,000 a day if the blockades stayed in place. This prompted the mass 'resignation' of the IFA's leaders, but the protesters stayed in place.

A stand-off between the two sides followed, but the beef barons eventually gave way. The farmers got their beef price rise and the levy proposal was dropped.

Almost two decades later, farmers are once again at the processors' gates.

The battle for a fair deal on prices has been waged by farming organisations since the early 1950s, writes Declan O'Brien

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Beef

Kepak says 100,000 backlog of cattle in market will take 'months' to clear
Farmers protest outside ABP Christendom, Ferrybank, Co Waterford in recent weeks. Photo Roger Jones.

'We need to be really careful beef protests does not split farm families’
Angus Woods on the farm. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

Angus Woods calls for halt to factory protests
Jack Frisby and his wife Mairead.

‘How could I ask my son to give up his job to go farming?’
Tanaiste Simon Coveney. Photo: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Simon Coveney urges beef farmers: 'Stop before you do irreversible...
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD Photo Gareth Chaney Collins

Taoiseach appeals to protesting farmers to “end their blockades now”
Farmers pictured talking to some managers from Dawn Meats,during their protest outside the Dawn Meats plant at Grannagh in Waterford. Photo: Frank McGrath

Factories warn of lost customers as cattle glut surges to 70,000 head


Top Stories

A farmer protests at the gates of Kildare town meat factory in recent weeks. Pic:Mark Condren

Farmers call off one protest with hopes 7-week beef pickets to end
Brendan Kilduff

Elderly farmer shoots friend dead 'after mistaking him for intruder'
Stock photo

Paul Williams on Mayo shooting: 'When whole communities live in fear, tragedies...
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?
Dairy grind: Many beef farmers are desperately seeking alternatives at the moment - perhaps small-scale dairying may be the answer for some

Is small-scale dairy a viable alternative for beef farmers?
Model farm: The 216ac farm is close to Bunclody and sold in lots at auction for a total price of €3.05m. The 25.6ac lot was bought for €350,000 by Kilrush-Askamore GAA club

Beef farmers and local GAA club splash out on Wexford holding
Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal

Fianna Fáil attacks government's record on helping farmers as Dáil debates beef...