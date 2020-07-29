Dawn Meats to process 1m cattle after taking full control of UK joint venture

Dawn Meats will now process approximately 1m cattle and 3m sheep annually, accrosst the UK and Ireland, after it announced it would take full control of a joint venture it established in 2017.

In a statement today, Dawn Meats said it will take full control of the Dunbia business that was jointly established in 2017, after the merger of their combined operations. It follows the announcement of Jim Dobson’s retirement from Dunbia.

The business in the UK will continue to trade under the Dunbia brand and the same management team, offering customers regionally sourced solutions for both beef and lamb from 12 processing facilities across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Jim Dobson co-founded Dunbia with his brother Jack in 1976, and together they grew Dunbia into one of Northern Ireland’s largest private companies exporting to 36 countries.

According to Niall Browne, CEO of Dawn Meats, combining the operations in the UK has been a strategic success based on a strong cultural fit between two family owned businesses.

Jim Dobson, Co-founder of Dunbia said the creation of the joint venture with Dawn Meats ensured the business would continue to grow as a leading quality meat supplier in the UK market.

Dawn Meat’s combined businesses in the UK and Ireland now process approximately 1m cattle and 3m sheep annually, employing over 7,000 staff, and working with over 30,000 farmer suppliers.

The 2017 deal between Dawn Meats and Dunbia also saw Dawn acquire Dunbia’s Republic of Ireland operations, resulting in a total of 10 Dawn Meats facilities.

Online Editors