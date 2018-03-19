Dairy and suckler farmers opt for different beef bulls when breeding

The most popular breed of calf registered to suckler cows in Northern Ireland during the first two months of 2018 was Charolais.

Charolais calves accounted for 33pc of total registrations to suckler cows during 2018 to date, a proportion unchanged from year earlier levels, but figures from the LMC show that there are however key differences in the breed of beef bulls being used between the suckler and dairy herds in Northern Ireland.

It comes as during the first two months of 2018 there were 45,324 beef sired calves registered in Northern Ireland compared to 46,597 head during the corresponding two month period in 2017. This accounts for a 2.7pc decline year on year. Most of this decline in beef calf registrations year on year has been from the Northern Ireland suckler herd with the number of beef sired registrations to dairy cows holding steady.

During the first two months of 2018 beef cross calves accounted for 51pc of total beef sired calf registrations in Northern Ireland, up marginally from 50pc of total beef sired registrations in the same period in 2017. Limousin was a close second during the first two months of 2018 and accounted for 31pc of calf registrations to suckler cows, this was back marginally from 32pc of total registrations to suckler cows during the same period in 2017.