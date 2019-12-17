Cut slaughter age for 'quick win' on emissions - ICBF

Ciaran Moran

Reducing the slaughter age of cattle would be a 'quick win' for the beef sector in its battle to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, according to Dr Andrew Cromie, ICBF's technical director.

Despite huge opposition by a number of farming organisations to the current factory 30-month slaughter age specification, Dr Cromie said reducing the age further was an "opportunity" the sector needs to think about.

Speaking at the National Beef Conference last week, Dr Cromie said the ICBF recently conducted an analysis on slaughter age, looking at Angus-bred dairy animals versus suckler-bred animals

"The suckler-bred steer is more carbon-efficient per kg of carcass weight, which is positive," he said.

However, he explained that when you look at the difference in those systems, there is a 25pc difference in carbon efficiency between a 24-month steer system and a 30-month steer system.

"Reducing our age of slaughter by one month is the equivalent of not having to slaughter 50,000 suckler cows," he said.

"When people are pointing the finger at the suckler industry, these are the opportunities we need to think about."

However, ICSA livestock chairman Edmund Graham said the argument for slaughtering at a younger age on carbon reduction only works if we assume that the farmer does not make up the difference with extra livestock numbers.

"In practice, if a farmer slaughters at 24 months rather than 36 months but then keeps more cows, the impact is actually higher emissions per hectare," he said.

"This is what Teagasc technical advisors advocate - a higher stocking rate. From a national targets point of view, earlier slaughtering combined with higher stocking rates does not reduce total national emissions," he said.

Mr Graham also claimed the ICSA's recent heifer trial showed it is likely that the carbon efficiency measured per saleable kilo of meat is even more efficient than measuring carbon per kg carcass.

"This is because the meat yield from the suckler animal is much higher than the yield from the O-grade animal," he said.

