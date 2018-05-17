Creed rules out slaughter premium for suckler cows

Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, has rowed back from suggestions that an early slaughter premium could be employed to support suckler cow numbers.

The idea provoked a sharp response from the ICSA, who said slaughter premiums were simply a “subsidy to meat factories and consumers”.

However, this week the minister appeared to abandon the notion of re-introducing such premiums. He pointed out that the Beef Data and Genomics Programme (BDGP) remained the main support specifically targeted for the suckler sector and that further funds were not available under Pillar I or Pillar II to fund further subventions.

“Any allocation of funding under Pillar I of the CAP for a coupled payment would in principle require a linear reduction to all existing farmers Basic Payment Scheme payments for redistribution,” Minister Creed explained. “I am not of the view that taking already committed money from farmers under the CAP is an appropriate means by which to support suckler farmers,” he insisted.