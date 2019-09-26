Creed defends Bord Bia on beef labelling

In particular, Minister Creed hit out at a protest staged by a group of farmers at the Bord Bia tent at the National Ploughing Championships, forcing it to temporarily shut down.

"Bord Bia does a tremendous job all over the world promoting and working with Irish farmers and the processing sector to advance the best interests of all of us," said Minister Creed.

Bord Bia came under fire after it emerged that re-imported beef from the UK carried a Bord Bia stamp.

Sinn Féin's Matt Carthy claimed that Bord Bia aided meat processors in a manner that inflamed the anger of beef farmers protesting outside meat factories.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill said farmers had lost confidence in Bord Bia.

"The question being asked is whether all the beef that is leaving this country is of Irish origin," he said.

Bord Bia has since moved to reassure consumers.

It stated that in order to secure the continued supply of Quality Assured Irish products, some retailers are already or may soon be in a position where further processing (such as slicing, mincing or packing) of beef takes place at approved facilities outside the Republic of Ireland.

Bord Bia said the practice is being carried out within Bord Bia's Quality Assured logo guidelines. Any products carrying the Bord Bia Origin Ireland logo have been verified 100pc Irish meat.

Bord Bia added that if products are sliced, minced or packed in a facility abroad, then the label must state where it has been packed.

Indo Farming