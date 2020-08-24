Covid at second ABP factory, testing of all staff to take place

ABP Cahir and Clones remain open as the company confirmed it is carrying out Covid-19 testing of all staff at both plants, after a number of positive cases.

Testing of all staff at a second ABP meat plant will start today, after ABP carried out testing of all staff in Cahir last Friday after nine cases of Covid-19.

Two staff members in Clones have tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days and ABP confirmed to the Farming Independent that it is in the process of testing all staff at the plant.

It says the testing is a precautionary measure that will be carried out by a private company in conjunction with the HSE and says it has taken a range of actions on foot of the positive diagnoses and will continue to take direction from both the HSE and HSA in relation to the matter.

It has also introduced a range of measures at sites, including limiting site access to essential personnel, temperature checks at the entry to the site, staggered break times, perspex partitions where appropriate, social distancing measures in canteens and all other communal spaces as well as detailed protocols for colleagues who display any symptoms.

It comes as the dairy sector says milk processing will not be disrupted as a result of the ongoing threat from Covid-19 after confirmation by Glanbia that two further workers tested positive for the virus at its liquid milk plant in Ballytore, Co Kildare.

This brings to six the number of workers that have now tested positive for Covid-19 at the Glanbia facility. Four workers at the plant initially tested positive for the virus last week.

“We have had two additional confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) on site in Ballitore, Co Kildare since the initial cases last weekend. The members of our workforce have been in isolation and off-site,” a spokesperson for Glanbia said this week.

“We are continuing to work closely with local health authorities and following all appropriate advice,” she added.

However, Conor Mulvihill of the dairy sector’s representative body, Dairy Industry Ireland (DII), said all processing facilities were fully operational across the country and there had been no disruption to milk intakes.

“The industry has been preparing business continuity planning for Covid since January and there has been a huge national effort by suppliers, transporters, staff and management to ensure every drop of milk in the country was collected and processed,” Mr Mulvihill said.

“We are confident that this record can continue,” Mr Mulvihill insisted, while adding that it was “imperative” that milk processing continued “in all circumstances”.

Mr Mulvihill said DII members were “working closely with local health authorities and following all appropriate advice”.

Online Editors