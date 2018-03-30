Clarification: Concerns raised over Monaghan mart's future

In an earlier version of this story, the headline inadvertently stated that there were concerns over Cavan Mart. This was incorrect and should have stated Castleblaney Mart, as the article detailed. Cavan Mart is fully operational and trading as normal.

Buyers travel from neighbouring counties to the mart that is privately run by the Nugent family and which was set up in 1963 by Edward Paul Nugent.

Farmers raised worries after the highly-regarded mart closed at short notice on Friday ahead of a planned sale.

Meanwhile, a delegation from ICOS National Marts has met with Minister of State Michael D’Arcy T.D. to seek Government intervention on the spiralling cost of insurance for marts.

Chairman of ICOS National Marts Committee Michael Spellman said the cost of insurance for marts has more than doubled in the past 18 months but there hasn’t been any parallel increase in incidents or claims from the marts.

Mr. D’Arcy is Minister of State at the Department of Finance and the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform with special responsibility for Financial Services and Insurance.