Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 14 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

City school takes the overall prize in national calf-rearing competition

Pictured from left is, Emily Walsh, Aoibhinn Leahy, Jane McNamara, Susan O'Neill and Aishling O'Neill from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City who were announced as winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak.
Pictured from left is, Emily Walsh, Aoibhinn Leahy, Jane McNamara, Susan O'Neill and Aishling O'Neill from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City who were announced as winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak.
FarmIreland Team

FarmIreland Team

Five students from Laurel Hill secondary school in the heart of Limerick City were announced as the overall winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition.

The students, Susan O’Neill, Jane McNamara, Aishling O’Neill, Aoibhinn Leahy and Emily Walsh took the top prize, in spite of the fact that none of them come from a farming background.

The Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools competition, created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak, challenges students to rear five Irish Angus calves for beef production. It aims to promote the Certified Irish Angus Beef brand while communicating the care and attention required to produce quality beef for consumers.

Announcing the winners, Charles Smith, General Manager, Irish Angus Producer Group said, “The students from Laurel Hill were deserving winners of this competition not only for their work ethic, commitment and interest in the project they were given but also because for them, everything was a bigger challenge and they met that challenge head on. None of them have a farming background or any agricultural knowledge, yet they fully embraced this project and excelled in its delivery.”

The winning students helped to rear their Angus calves at the Saleisan College Farm in Pallaskenry over an 18 month period, until they accompanied them to the meat factory where they were processed as beef.

They also explored a project on ‘The Importance of Irish Agriculture’, creating lesson plans that could be used by primary school teachers to explain agriculture, beef production and the unique characteristics of Irish Angus beef. The girls created the slogan ‘From Wellies to Bellies’ and a cartoon of Alfie the Calf to appeal to a younger audience.

Runners Up

The runners up in the 2019 competition were Cathal Moran and John Duignan from Glenamaddy Community School in Galway who explored the sensitive theme of ‘Mental Health and Wellbeing Among Farmers and Rural Communities’. 

Also Read

Throughout the project several high-profile issues including extreme weather and the fodder crises affected the farming community and the students held farm talks and shared social media videos on mental health with farmers. The judges said, “ These exceptional young men showed a commitment beyond their years and a huge empathy for the issue of mental health and the importance of addressing the issue at farmer level.”.

Online Editors

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We had to about turn after turning out the calves
Calves after moved out after the sale at Kilkenny Mart. Photo: Roger Jones.

Calves being sold for as little as 50 cent as Brexit fallout hits home – Dáil told

Martin Coughlan: Big kill figure keeps prices on the floor

Trials on hi-tech beef grading machines at advanced stage
Liam Delaney with his parents Jim and Frances Delaney and children Kate and James on the family farm near Portlaoise. Photo: Alf Harvey

Farmer who fronted McDonald's beef campaign moves into dairying
Stock image: PA

Offal export opportunities opening up in Europe
William Hogan of Gortnahoe, Thurles with the Reserve Champion, Oldtown Mossy, at the Limousin Cattle Society Show and Sale at Gort Mart

Oversupply of bulls remains a threat but signs trade is picking up


Top Stories

Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't...
Anaerobic digester

Make digesters a priorty says climate report
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Officials in Brussels to discuss 'potential bailouts' for agri-food sector

Urgent action needed to curb dog attacks on sheep warn farm leaders
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

EU auditors raise concerns over supervision of organic imports and...
Consent: Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív has called on the IFA to stop collecting levies unless farmers have given their permission. Picture: Oisin McHugh

Commission to quiz IFA over data sharing of farmers who opt out of paying levy
Farm equipment and grain storage belonging to farmer Austin Rincker sit outside in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war