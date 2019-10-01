Ciaran Dolan: Beef grid needs to reflect the new realities of a changed industry

MII stated that the QPS, based on science and market reality coupled with the introduction of mechanical grading, would stimulate the production of greater numbers of high-quality cattle and would lead to "improved signalling in the producer/processor relationship, benefiting both producer and processor".

The QPS chassis has had a number of bonuses bolted on under the Beef Quality Assurance Scheme, but the core QPS has barely changed since its introduction, despite massive changes have occurred in the beef sector.

Deterioration

Some are readily measured, such as the significant increase in the proportion of the cattle coming from the dairy herd, which has resulted in a general deterioration in conformation and fat score as shown in Tables 1 and 2.

However, many more changes are under way on which we have little objective information, such as the yield and distribution of meat from the various breeds, and the market value of same.

The foundation scientific work for the QPS was carried out by Teagasc in Grange around 2005.

So we arrive at the agreement reached at the end of the Beef Talks, which provides for an "immediate scientific review of the quality payment grid".

The first stage of the review is an analysis of the pricing structure of the grid based on "meat yield/confirmation" to be completed by the end of October.

Clearly it is not possible in the space of a month to carry out a scientific review of the QPS.

However, expanding on the 2005 work, Teagasc Grange will apply current wholesale price data to the meat yield and quality as established some 14 years ago.

This is a valuable exercise that will provide a better picture of the real market value and differences between the various confirmation and fat grades.

Since this type of work was last carried out, significant changes in the relative value of the various meat cuts may have occurred and these may also be market dependent.

For example, has the wholesale value of 'manufacturing beef' increased relative to the prime cuts? Also, the level of fat cover tends to be market specific.

During the beef dispute there were some facile attempts to link a retail beef crisis to farm-gate prices.

But we already know a considerable amount about the yield and distribution of meat on a carcass, thanks in part to the work at Grange.

The steak cuts amounting to 13pc of the carcass weight can account for 37pc of its wholesale value.

The most valuable, striploin and fillet, while only accounting for 6pc of meat yield, can amount to 23pc of carcass wholesale value.

A one-unit increase in confirmation from say O3 to O4 can increase the carcass value by 18c/kg, while a one-unit increase in fat score can decrease the value by 17c/kg.

These are general figures based on 15-year-old price data; there is a need to update these figures at a more detailed level.

The work to be undertaken by Teagasc using wholesale beef prices for the various cuts will be based on data provided by meat processors.

While this info may be commercially sensitive, it should be possible to acquire detailed figures in a way that will fully protect the interests of beef processors.

A lot of valuable information can arise from this exercise.

The publication of such data would partially fulfil a number of the other commitments contained in the Beef Talks agreement relating to greater transparency.

This detailed work should also improve the farmer-processor relationship and provide a solid basis for contractual arrangements which may become more common with the growth of producer organisations.

For example, based on the 2006 data on meat yield and distribution - the proportion of the various cuts on the carcass, and wholesale beef prices for the various cuts - the wholesale market value of a particular grade of animal in c/kg of carcass can be established.

Despite the complexity of different markets' returns and fluctuations, this data should be published on a regular basis, to provide useful information to farmers on the gross margins being obtained by processors from the various classification categories.

Genetic improvements

Clearly there is also a need to update the work of Grange on a greater number of animals to establish whether the genetic improvements in the last 14 years have significantly changed the yield and distribution of meat - and how any improvement varies across the various breeds.

Processors have no doubt garnered a lot of information regarding meat yield and distribution from their own boning-out operations.

It would be useful to have this data made available.

ICBF have established a database which combines beef classification results with age, weight and breed on an individual animal basis, which was not available when QPS was established. Again, this could help with breeding and price setting.

All of this work merely provides information.

The real issue is what action will be taken in terms of modifying the QPS amid conflicting calls for greater bonuses for beef-type animals and to avoid any further penalisation of dairy type animals.

Of course, no amount of objective scientific review will settle this purely commercial issue.

My view is that the review now underway will support a significant increase in the QPS bonuses for higher-quality cattle, as is the case in other EU countries.

The maximum amount of published data should be obtained - this would be a positive development both in terms of price setting, farm management and breeding investment.

There is no need for a single QPS structure to apply as it is totally within the powers of individual processors and farmers either individually or in groups to negotiate tailor-made QPS bonuses and penalties on a contractual basis to cater for particular markets over a fixed period.

Ciaran Dolan is an agribusiness consultant and a former general secretary of the ICMSA

