Chinese beef plant backed by Cowen refused Government support

The meat plant received conditional planning approval earlier this week

Barry Cowen Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Plans for a €40m Chinese beef plant in Offaly, backed by former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen, has been refused Government support.

The Farming Independent first reported on the proposed development at the site of Banagher Chilling, which was previously used as an abattoir, last August after a planning notice for the project appeared in the local media.

Local TD Barry Cowen has been a key backer of the plan having over the past 12 to 18 months worked with investors led by a Hong Kong national and an investment company to identify a site to progress a planning application for a meat processing plant at Banagher, Co. Offaly.