Chinese beef plant backed by Cowen refused Government support

Plans for a €40m Chinese beef plant in Offaly, backed by former Minister for Agriculture Barry Cowen, has been refused Government support.

The Farming Independent first reported on the proposed development at the site of Banagher Chilling, which was previously used as an abattoir, last August after a planning notice for the project appeared in the local media.

Local TD Barry Cowen has been a key backer of the plan having over the past 12 to 18 months worked with investors led by a Hong Kong national and an investment company to identify a site to progress a planning application for a meat processing plant at Banagher, Co. Offaly.

Once up and running, it is expected that the plant will process up to 140 cattle per day, primarily for export to China.

He has said the project offers a unique and welcome opportunity to create jobs in Offaly and provide direct access and routes to markets in Asia and increased competition in the beef industry, raising the potential to improve prices for producers, thus helping to boost incomes for farm families.

However, Mr Cowen has now claimed that the investors backing the plan have been refused access by the Government to the immigrant investor programme which incentives foreign investment into Ireland and is open to applicants who invest more than €1m.

He said a Government Committee set up to evaluate the proposed project deemed it not an appropriate project for approval.

"The committee concluded the project does not align with Government policy on the beef processing industry, having regard to the fact it is not currently policy to pursue the development of additional plants where there is no established deficit in capacity."

Cowen said he was dismayed that the decision and that beef and suckler farmers crave new markets and greater competition in the processing sector.

He also claims to have seen documentation pertaining to this case from officials in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and from the Chinese embassy and Bord Bia.

"Bord Bia says, for example, that this proposal is particularly opportune given that Ireland became the first European country to gain access to China earlier in 2018.

"I might have been the Minister for agriculture for only 17 days but one would hardly need a green certificate to recognise this conclusion in no way reflects the Irish farming sector's understanding of Government policy which has, for example, over the past ten years sought to open Asian markets, which this plant and project would exclusively supply.

"How then can a €40m project, which has the approval of the State's planning authority, the co-operation of Offaly County Council, the support of the community in the region, the backing of beef farmers, the support of Bord Bia and the support of the Chinese Embassy, be subject to disapproval by an evaluation committee that oversees this scheme?", he said.

Cowen is demanding to know who is on this evaluation committee, who supplied the reports that it sought and what was contained in them.

He also asked if they can be made public by the committee so they can be investigated further. He also asked for clarification around where it is stated in Government policy there is no deficit in capacity.

"We need these answers and we need them fast if we are to secure and proceed with the realisation of 250 jobs in construction and 150 jobs in the plant's operation.

"This investment is priceless and I am seeking resolution and approval of applications.”