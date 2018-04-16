Chinese beef market opens to exports from Ireland

The opening of the Chinese beef market to exports from Ireland has been confirmed.

Following months of anticipation the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said this morning that he understands that the Chinese authorities will list a number of our beef establishments within the next few days.

"In addition to this first tranche of approvals, I am hopeful that a number of other Irish beef plants will not be too far behind.” While, Department of Agriculture officials will complete the final technicalities to allow trade to commence in the coming weeks three meat plants are understood to have gained approval.

The Minister said he firmly believe that our beef industry can and will compete effectively in the Chinese market and said he looked forward to the opportunities that this access will bring. Within the last 30 years Chinese demand for meat has quadrupled, and the country now consumes one quarter of the world’s meat supply. On average Chinese beef consumption per capita is 4kg, compared to average Irish consumption of 19kg of beef per capita per year.