Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 16 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Chinese beef market opens to exports from Ireland

European consumers are looking for higher value cuts.
European consumers are looking for higher value cuts.
Ciaran Moran

Ciaran Moran

The opening of the Chinese beef market to exports from Ireland has been confirmed.

Following months of anticipation the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said this morning that he understands that the Chinese authorities will list a number of our beef establishments within the next few days.

"In addition to this first tranche of approvals, I am hopeful that a number of other Irish beef plants will not be too far behind.”  

While, Department of Agriculture officials will complete the final technicalities to allow trade to commence in the coming weeks three meat plants are understood to have gained approval.

The Minister said he firmly believe that our beef industry can and will compete effectively in the Chinese market and said he looked forward to the opportunities that this access will bring.

Within the last 30 years Chinese demand for meat has quadrupled, and the country now consumes one quarter of the world’s meat supply. On average Chinese beef consumption per capita is 4kg, compared to average Irish consumption of 19kg of beef per capita per year.

However, despite increases in domestic beef production in China, consumer demand for premium imported beef is forecast to rise significantly, driven by increasing urbanisation, higher disposable incomes and health awareness. 

For example, the import of frozen boneless beef, the category for which Ireland will have market access, has grown nine-fold within the last five years.

Also Read

Overall beef imports to China have increased from under 100,000 tonnes in 2012 to around 600,000 tonnes in 2016. Frozen boneless beef accounts for around 80pc of these imports.

Minister Creed said the opening of this key market presents an excellent opportunity for the Irish beef sector, from farmers through to processors, in line with the market development theme of our Food Wise strategy.

”This decision also represents a powerful endorsement of Ireland’s high standards by the Chinese Administration, for which food safety is a prerequisite for trade.”

Minister Creed also highlighted that Ireland's agri-food exports to China have increased roughly five-fold from around €200 million in 2010 to nearly €1 billion last year.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII), the Ibec sector organisation which represents the meat processing and export business in Ireland has welcomed the announcement the formal approval of the first three Irish beef processing plants.

Cormac Healy, MII Director, said that “this is an important breakthrough for the Irish beef sector and comes after many years of extensive efforts by both the Government and the industry to secure access to the rapidly growing Chinese beef import market. We now understand that the way is clear for the first three beef processing plants to commence exports of frozen beef to China. We would expect that this first group of plants will be in a position to commence trade with China in the very near future”.

Mr Healy concluded “this is an important first step,. MII will continue to work with the Department of Agriculture and the Chinese Authorities to quickly secure the approval to export for all Irish beef processing plants and to extend the list of eligibility products that can be traded”.


For Stories Like This and More
Download the FarmIreland App


Online Editors

Related Content

The latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Beef

David Larkin, The Hermitage, Kilcormac, Birr, Co Offaly with Cill Cormaic Prince 2 sold for the top price of €5,000 at the Hereford Cattle Society Premier Bull Show and Sale at Tullamore.

The top bull at the Hereford Society Show and Sale is on his way to...
Cavan farmer Hugh Farrell. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

'I am down to my very last bale of silage': Farmer says Fodder Import...
Andrew O'Carroll from Paulstown Co Kilkenny. Picture: Finbarr O'Rourke

'Factories don't know where they are going to get finished cattle' - Beef prices to...
Angus Woods

Tag issues are creating log-jam in BDGP scheme
File photo

Weather takes costly toll on animal health - Vets report big increase in...
Pat Bowden with four-week-old Friesian calves in the purpose-built calf housing constructed last year

Rushing calves on to solids is 'a false economy'
Stock picture

Trade takes a positive turn as heifers hit €4.15/kg


Top Stories

Watch: How paramedics deal with a farm emergency
Ciaran Phelan adjusts a tine on the final run in 18 acre field for spring barley.The land was soft but workable on the headland in Castleellis , Gowran, Co Kilkenny. Photo Roger Jones.

'It's getting to the point where tillage farmers are going to have to take some...
Tractors helped clear the snow from runways, taxiways and roadways at Cork Airport. Photo: Karol Kachmarsky

Minister confirms NCT test required for 'fast' tractors used for non-agricultural work
Gale force winds and heavy rainfall are on the cards for Monday. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Met Eireann issue two weather warnings but temperatures then set to soar to 18C this...
New blood ... Gillian and Neil O'Sullivan

Television review: It's now farm folk like city folk
Joe Healy speaking at a protest by grain farmers in Dublin last January. Photo: Damien Eagers

Ann Fitzgerald: IFA slowly restoring faith but real work just beginning
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Late-night browsing pays off as 'blind buy' jeep from UK...