China's revenge spenders will splurge on beef as country reopens

As consumers in China flock back to hot pot chains and high-end restaurants after about three years of strict Covid-19 lockdowns, they're going to be splurging on good quality beef.

Many Chinese are increasing their frequency of beef consumption, especially the younger generations, middle-to-high-income families and health-conscious people, said Rabobank senior animal protein analyst Angus Gidley-Baird. After lockdowns, consumers will be spending money on products which they perceive to be valuable and worthy. This means demand for quality beef will rise.

"Beef is perceived to bring better taste, more health benefits and different eating experiences," Gidley-Baird said. While pork continues to dominate the menu in China, beef is seen as a good source of protein and iron.

The shift in China's consumption differs from that in many other regions. Consumers around the world generally have cut back on eating beef, even in countries where beef has traditionally been the protein of choice. Reasons include inflation and tightened household budgets, as well as concerns about health risks and the environment.

While weaker economic conditions will drag down consumption among lower-income groups, other segments of the population are eating more beef. "As such, we expect a gradual increase in high quality beef consumption, although total consumption may increase more slowly," Gidley-Baird said.

This opens opportunities for Australia, according to Rabobank.

Beef exporters there may benefit from declining beef supplies in the US and a temporary suspension of Brazil's exports to China due to a case of mad cow disease, which will affect export flow in the first half of 2023. Last year, Australia was the third-largest beef shipper to China, trailing Brazil and the US.

Pressure is being heaped on Irish meat factories to capitalise on the decision by Brazil, the world’s biggest beef exporter, to halt exports of red meat to China after confirming a case of BSE.

It comes two months out from an Irish Government-led trade mission to China, which will include attendance at a food and drink expo, where Bord Bia is hosting Irish dairy and meat exporters.

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden said the opportunity presented by the suspension of Brazilian beef going into a “lucrative and high-volume” Chinese market must be grasped by the meat factories.

“We have recently regained access to this market, a market our factories told us was critically important when we did not have access to it. This must now be reflected immediately in prices to farmers,” he said.

“The void that has been created by the suspension of beef imports from Brazil puts Irish beef in a very strong position, and it must be capitalised on by factories and its value returned in stronger beef prices to farmers.”

Bloomberg