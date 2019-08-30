Charlie McConalogue: 'Government must start supporting beef farmers before it's too late'

However, the delivery record to date leaves a lot to be desired.

Despite gaining cross-party support in the Dáil to safeguard the future of beef farming, the Government and Minister Creed once more chose to adopt a wait-and -see approach to the unfolding crisis and only interject at the 11th hour.

This pattern first emerged during the tillage crisis in 2016, continued with the extreme fodder shortages in 2018 and re-emerged with the collapse in beef prices last autumn.

Fianna Fáil passed a Dáil motion in March to highlight the urgent action needed to protect the livelihoods of farmers in the beef sector.

We outlined 14 policy measures that needed to be actioned by government. Disappointingly, none of these actions were taken seriously by Government until farmers courageously took to the picket at factory gates recently.

While some areas have been progressed which we called for in our Dáil motion - eg, review of QPS grid - the fundamental issue of pricing remains to be resolved.

Policy makers in executive power must take responsibility and find a sustainable pathway forward for the beef sector and suckler farmers.

I want to focus on the vital importance of marketing suckler-produced beef as a premium brand, to expand the market footprint overseas - and secure an increased price for farmers.

With the right support, Irish grass-fed beef can become the new Kerrygold. The Government must support Bord Bia's planned marketing campaign to promote Irish suckler produced beef on the continent.

We need to secure Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status at EU level for our beef.

Given that Irish beef production is in the top five for carbon efficiency in the EU, the suckler brand must be marketed accordingly to reflect our world-class sustainable produce.

We must also communicate to consumers how Irish-produced beef supports biodiversity objectives.

Sustaining the national herd makes more sense than reducing it. We need to prioritise a sustainable herd.

The Teagasc roadmap to reduce GHG emissions in agriculture must be implemented swiftly.

Irish suckler farmers have worked very hard to achieve and maintain their record on climate change adaption. They are willing to deploy new techniques and technologies to meet this policy goal once they are supported.

Talking down the beef sector as the Taoiseach did earlier this year with remarks about reduced meat intake has undermined state policy of the past decade, and Bord Bia's endeavours to promote Irish beef in foreign markets.

Suckler enterprises are heavily concentrated regionally in the west of Ireland, due to natural land constraint. So it is paramount that the next CAP secures a targeted payment for the suckler cow under the Rural Development Programme.

My party has been to the vanguard in campaigning for additional funding in the next CAP programme to achieve a suckler cow support payment of €200 per cow.

The almost one million-strong suckler cow herd is pivotal to supporting the local economy in rural Ireland, with every €1 of support provided to suckler farmers generating over €4 of economic activity in rural parishes.

Losing that would undermine the sustainability of rural communities and lead to land abandonment.

Everything must be done to resist the proposed reductions in the CAP budget after 2020 and ensure the strongest budget is secured with targeted measures to support all low-income farm sectors. In this way, all policy options must be considered, including the potential for a grazing premium for suckler cows.

Finally, with a calamitous no deal Brexit on the horizon, Government must deploy every policy lever available to safeguard suckler farmers and immediately request market disturbance funds from the EU for beef losses incurred since May.

Charlie McConalogue is the Fianna Fáil spokesperson for Agriculture, Food and the Marine

