CCTV becomes legal requirement in all English abattoirs

According to the British Veterinary Association (BVA) and the Veterinary Public Health Association (VPHA) the move is a massive victory, as they have been campaigning on this issue for several years and called it a huge win for animal health and welfare.

The installation of CCTV will give Official Veterinarians unrestricted access to all footage, enabling them to effectively enforce high welfare standards across the country.

Slaughterhouses are required to comply by November 5, 2018, giving them a six-month adjustment period to install suitable CCTV systems. Cameras will have to be present in every abattoir in England in all areas where live animals are present.