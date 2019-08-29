Cattle trucks cause chaotic road blockages in effort to enter ABP Bandon

Protesters at Bandon ABP this morning.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

Roads around the ABP factory in Bandon are understood to be blocked this morning as cattle trucks seeking to offload stock are being stopped by protesting farmers.

Up to 20 farmers are understood to be blocking cattle trucks which are demanding to be allowed to enter the factory gates with stock.

A Garda directing traffic at an ongoing protest at ABP Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

This comes as the High Court will be asked on Friday to decide whether a protesting farmer should be sent to jail, in the first of what Mr Justice Senan Allen was told could be many applications that could see individual protesters jailed for being in contempt of court.

The Beef Plan Movement has told its members that anyone who participates in any protest at meat factory gates it will expel them from the organisation.

The message, relayed through some of the Beef Plan's Whatsapp groups, comes after two meat processors, ABP and Dawn, were granted temporary High Court injunctions stopping groups of protesters from blockading their factories.

Online Editors


