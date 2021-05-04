Farming

Cattle supplies to drop 120,000 head in 2021 — Bord Bia

Claire Mc Cormack

Cattle supplies are expected to decline by up to 120,000 head this year in comparison to 2020 levels, says Joe Burke of Bord Bia.

The senior manager of meat and livestock says a number of factors have contributed to this projection including: a particularly strong year for calf exports in 2019; a reduction in young bull finishing, which is likely to push many of them into next year; and “very strong” live exports to Northern Ireland (up 125pc on 2020 levels), which has taken 26,695 animals out of the system.

