Cattle Marts: More slippage as confidence drains from the market

Despite the feeling that the mart trade is starting to wind down for 2018, a number of marts are seeing a mini-surge in buyer numbers.

Patsy Smith of Dowra Mart said that despite those extra buyers, the trade saw cattle being "easier sold" - which sums up the continuing soft nature of the market.

The reason for that 'softness' is that with factory prices running 15-20c/kg behind where they were this time last year, and with feed and fodder prices higher, finishers have passed on the pain at ringside.

Yet again last week the vast majority of bullock prices averaged lower, this time by 1-4c/kg, although the Ringside figures for the forward store bullock from 500-600kgs show him as improving by up to 6c/kg.

In the heifer section overall averages from 350-599kg slipped by 1-5c/kg, although the better 500-599kg animal gained 6c/kg, while the 600kg+ heifer rose by 1-5c/kg.

In rough summary the mart trade last week saw forward store bullocks up by €10-30/hd, with everything else on the bullock side trading €10-12/hd less.

On the heifer side the better-conformation 500-599kg heifer and her heavier 600kg+ sister both improved by €30/hd, while everything else traded €5-40/hd less.

There is good news, however, as we enter the festive season. Des Morrison of ICMSA informs me that a renewal of trade with Libya the trade will see around 2,000 420-470kg bulls being shipped by the middle of this month.