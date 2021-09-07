Trade remains strong as Angus emerge as ‘the new Charolais’

These three August 2019-born Limousin cross heifers sold for €1,460 at Enniscorthy

Although numbers increased at many marts again last week and there was a slight weakening at the top end, the trade remains fundamentally sound, with both bullocks and heifers under 600kg moving up a notch or two.

The most notable improvement over the last two weeks has come in the prices paid for that better-quality or top-quarter animal between 300 and 600kg.

Over the last two weeks the better 300-399kg bullock has averaged 12c/kg stronger, finishing last week on €2.61/kg, while in the 400-499kg and 500-599kg sections, the better animal strengthened by 8c/kg to €2.62 and €2.51/kg respectively.

At the same time the poorer-quality steer across those three weight categories was averaging €1.50-1.83/kg.

One of the biggest problems for finishers when replacing is trying to match the quality of those cattle you buy with what you may have just sold without blowing your entire budget on your first day out.

This is less of a problem if you’re from a dairy area, with lots of choices if you specialise in P-grade stock. However, if you’re at the other end of spectrum and love your good R-grade Charolais or Limousin, it can be challenging not to slip back a grade, especially with costs so high and the suckler herd contracting.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge says that with the market strong, those at the top end of the quality tree who have their cattle sold at high prices, are better positioned to maintain the quality of their herds when buying replacements than they might have expected.

“For those with plainer cattle killed it’s harder to keep up with the market when replacing,” he said.

“For the man with that better-conformation factory animal, they have both the killing power and the conformation to ensure that bigger factory cheque. That enables them to go back into the mart and replace like with like.”



This year, the Angus has emerged as a finisher’s favourite. Granted, you may not get the big weights associated with continentals, but your basic R-grade Angus bullock or heifer will regularly click €4.60-4.70/kg once all the factory bonuses are added.

Now known by some as ‘the new Charolais’, last week their mart price strengthened, with both George Chandler in Kilkenny and Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea reporting them up 10-20c/kg. This left the better one up at €2.30/kg, with the occasional lighter batch making €2.40/kg.

Friesian bullocks also saw plenty of action last week, with the better ones, especially at the heavier end, lifting to €2.00/kg, with some of the fleshier types making €2.10-2.20/kg.

As the autumn trade develops it will be interesting to see if those in the winter finishing game make their presence felt ringside. With costs so high, will factories offer some sort of price guarantees, or will we see more farmers choosing to buy stores to graze next year?

In the Know – around the marts

Raphoe

Another excellent entry had beef bullocks selling from €580-910/hd over the weight, while factory agents and feedlot buyers were very keen for forward stores, with the tops pushing €1,000/hd with the €/kg.

Among the better 400-500kg bullocks, farmer demand drove prices to €2.40-2.80/kg, while heifers made €2.10-2.90/kg.

On the Friesian side, stronger lots sold from €1.70-2.00/kg, while the plainer lighter type made €1.40-1.70/kg.

Heavy cull cows sold from €800-1,510/hd.

Gortatlea

A special show and sale of in-calf or calved sucklers saw huge interest, with 200 entered.

Mart manager Maurice Brosnan rated the vast majority to be R+ to U-grade, with the tops selling from €2,000-2,500/hd, while the general run sold for €1,500-2,000/hd.

In relation to the general sale, Maurice reported good forward bullocks as selling from €2.50-2.60/hd, while an upswing in demand for Angus sent prices to €2.30-2.40/kg.

On the cull cow side trade for good continentals was underpinned by Northern demand, generally at €2.20-2.30/kg.

Castlerea

There were 650 on offer here, with a notable increase in demand for bullocks, culminating in an 895kg Limousin seeing the hammer at €2,160.

Among the stores, top calls included 480kg and 495kg Charolais at €1,400 and €1,430 respectively, while a 490kg Angus made €1,290.

On the heifer side choices included 395kg and 345kg Limousins at €1,080 and €1,100, while an 895kg Limousin sold for €1,940, followed by another Limousin at 825kg who made €1,910.

Calves sold from €190-460/hd, with runners generally €240-740/hd.

Ballinakill

With numbers starting to ease, prices here strengthened. Among the top calls were two 550kg Charolais at €1,530/hd, while a 840kg Charolais cow sold for €1,780.

Heavy bullocks sold for €1.90-2.75/kg, with beef heifers making €2.00-2.70/kg, while dry cows made €1.45-2.25/kg.

Forward store bullocks made €2.05-2.80/kg, with lighter stores selling from €2.20-3.20/kg.

Store heifers made €2.10-3.25/kg. Among the weanlings, bulls sold from €2.00-3.05/kg, with heifers making €2.10-3.15/kg.

Kilrush

Numbers were easier ahead of this week’s show and sale, with traditional breeds dominating.

There were some very good prices among the Friesian bullocks, including four at 645kg making €2.08/kg, and five at 635kg averaging €2.00/kg, while a group at 403kg made €1.98/kg.

Among the limited supplies of continentals were a 345kg Charolais who pushed onto €2.78/kg, with a 565kg Limousin making €2.30/kg.

On the heifer side two 252kg Limousins made €2.77/kg, four 305kg Herefords averaged €2.20/kg, and a 500kg Charolais saw €2.36/kg.

Kilkenny

Bigger numbers, with 880 on offer, and trade was well maintained but improved for better quality Angus, with up to €2.30/kg paid, while the better Friesian moved to €2.00 and €2.20/kg.

In the 600kg+ section, bullocks sold €1.90-2.42/kg, while forward stores made from €1.80-2.66/kg.

Among the lighter stores, prices ran from €1.50-2.90/kg. Beef and forward heifers sold from €2.00-2.60/kg, with lighter heifers making up to €2.82/kg.

Continental cull cows made €1.50-2.35/kg, with Friesian culls €1.17-1.81/kg.

Sixmilebridge

Those who had sold at the previous week’s show and sale of heavy cattle got their chance to reinvest on Saturday.

Joe Clune reported bigger numbers of stores and plenty of willing customers. Among the bullocks on offer were four 480kg Limousins at €1,300, two 482kg Angus at €1,280 and five 530kg Charolais at €1,740.

On the heifer side, samples included 630-645kg Charolais at €1,570, a 515kg Charolais at €1,300 and a 455kg Limousin at €1,070.

There was also a good show of cows, with the tops selling for €2.10-2.37/kg. Heavy Friesians topped out at €1.80/kg.