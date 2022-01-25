Trade further boosted by lifting of restrictions

Hefty: This 2015-born 990kg Simmental cross was the champion cull cow at Tullow, and made€2,610. Photo: Roger Jones

Trade has been very good across all categories at marts all over the country, but managers all over the country are still delighted about the lifting of restrictions.

“Simple things like being able to sit with your neighbour for a cup of tea and a chat makes us all more human,” said Thomas Potterton of Delvin.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge added: “Tea and a sandwich with your neighbours puts lads in good form.”

He noted that conversations were focusing on how best to manage fertiliser costs, silage making and whether it might be better to sell store cattle earlier and save some of this year’s pit or round bales for next year.

Two years ago, who would have predicted the world as it now is, as we all re-adjust to ‘normality’? Or the development of online cattle sales platforms and the unprecedented strength of the trade?

This time in 2020, who would have forecast that prime beef at marts would struggle to match the strength of the good cull cow?

For now, those with stock to sell are making the most of the advantageous market conditions, with increased numbers and stronger prices in many cases last week, especially for heavy beef.

That said, 600kg+ bullocks do drop around 10c/kg to €2.30/kg. Even so, the better 600kg continental bullock is still at €2.68/kg or €1,608/hd on our table — a serious investment before feeding, which has eliminated many farmers from that end of the market.

Demand for Angus stores remains unabated and saw the better one in the 400-499kg division improve to €2.49/kg, while the lesser dairy type moved on to €2.06/kg.

Angus heifers from 350-399kg also improved, with the better one averaging €2.41/kg, and the ten shown together in Dowra on Saturday making €2.60/kg.

This is all driven by demand for Angus beef at factory level, which has led to flat prices of over €4.70/kg.

At the marts, those with a good eye for conformation and kill-out percentages reckon some of the fancier prices paid for heavy Angus and Continentals equates to factory prices of €5.00-5.20/kg.

With everything at marts over 500kg becoming the domain of feedlots, wholesalers and factories — and with fertiliser, contractor and silage costs flagged to rise considerably —more farmers last week moved to lighter stock.

This saw the overall average price of 300-399kgs bullock increase to €2.28/kg, with the better one up at €2.72/kg; in the 400-499kg section, continentals averaged €2.42/kg, with Herefords and Angus making €2.26/kg, and Friesians €1.86/kg.

The biggest increase in heifer prices also occurred in those under 500kg, with an overall rise of 6c/kg to €2.32/kg in the 350-399kg section. The 400-499kg animal was 5c/kg higher at €2.30/kg.

The better continental heifer from 400-499kg fared best, averaging €2.85/kg.

In the Know – around the marts

Dowra

A big sale, where the best prices among the weanling heifers saw a 275kg Limousin click €940, with a 360kg Charolais making €1,110.

On the bull weanling side, a 280kg Charolais sold for €940, with a 270kg Limousin making €800.

In the heavier section, the top call at €1,320 went to a 490kg Limousin, followed by a 465kg Charolais at €1,300.

Among the store heifers a 450kg Charolais made €1,350, with ten 480kg Angus averaging €1,250/hd and a further three at 495kg making €1,210/hd.

Overall Patsy Smith reckoned that lighter bulls remain steady but heavier feeder types were stronger.

Delvin

A big entry given the day of the year, accompanied by strong prices, but with fewer lighter stock on offer.

Samples in the lighter bullock division included 383kg Belgian Blues at €2.80/kg, while 375kg Angus sold for €2.67/kg.

Among the heavier bullocks, selections of 515-550kg Aubracs sold to €2.66/kg, with similar-weight Angus making €2.23-2.50/kg.

Bullocks from 600-650kg averaged €2.50 to a top of €2.56/kg —€360/hd stronger than this time last year.

Strong online buying helped continental cull cows to €2.20-2.32/kg, with Friesians making €1.60-1.85/kg.

Sixmilebridge

Numbers here were nearly twice those of the same week last year.

Joe Clune said the general run of weanlings at €2.40-2.60/kg are “not an awful lot dearer than at the back end”, but the top continental bulls still saw €3/kg.

Those aside, fourteen suckler-bred 360-440kg Angus at €2.55/kg were a serious talking point.

Among the heavy heifers, continentals from 550-650kg made €1,600-1,830/hd, with forward Herefords selling for €2.20-2.30/kg.

Carnew

A show and sale that included 350 bullocks over 680kg, 200 at 600-650kg and 500 lighter animals.

David Quinn reported a cracking sale, with 70 of those heavy bullocks making over €2,000/hd.

The heavies averaged €2.65/kg, with plainer types making €2.30-2.40/kg.

Among the Angus bullocks those with flesh sold for €2.30-2.50/kg.

U grade bull weanling made €2.60-2.70/kg, while R grades around 450kg made €2.20-2.30/kg.

Continental cull cows sold for €2.00-2.20/kg, with the tops making €2.60/kg.

Fleshed 700kg Friesians made €1.80-2.00/kg.

Tuam

Last week’s sale was the first of 2022 and saw good numbers, particularly among the bullocks, which included a 750kg Charolais at €2.59/kg, a 585kg Limousin at €2.67/kg and a selection of 480-515kg Angus for €2.16-2.35/kg.

Heifer numbers were not as strong; 440-525kg Limousins made €2.25-2.48/kg.

A strong cow trade included an 880kg Limousin at €2.48/kg followed by two more Limousins at 725kg and 775kg, averaging €2.32/kg.

Skibbereen

Continental bullocks ranged from €380-794/hd with the €/kg, with three 456kg Limousins averaging €1,250/hd.

Demand for Angus was strong, with two at 632kg making €1,450/hd and three at 343kg selling for €790/hd

On the heifer side, five Angus weighing 392kg made €790/hd, with a 545kg Hereford selling for €1,200, while a 455kg Limousin saw the hammer at €1,100.

On the weanling side, continental heifers sold to a top of €510/hd with the €/kg, while 500kg+ continental bulls sold to a top of €675/hd with the weight.

Ennis

With 700 cattle on offer and with forward types dominating, the money wasn’t long in getting serious especially where beef was concerned.

Samples among the heavy bullocks included two Belgian Blues averaging 752kg and an 845kg Charolais with all three making €2.84/kg.

A 685kg Angus and a 690kg Charolais sold for €2.60/kg and €2.65/kg respectively. Among the stores quality ranged from €2.50-2.80/kg.

On the heifer side, two 395kg Limousins made €2.58/kg with three 492kg Herefords €2.32/kg, while better Angus over 525kg sold from €2.30-2.40/kg.