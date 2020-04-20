Trade for dairy replacement stock takes hit

The trade for dairy replacement stock has taken a hit as a result of mounting milk-price uncertainty.

The cost of calved heifers has fallen by €100-150/hd, and demand for stock has tightened due to the Covid-19-related slump in dairy markets.

Milk prices came back 2c/l for March supplies and further cuts are likely in the coming months unless dairy commodity prices improve.

However, the market for dairy calves remains steady, despite the numbers being shipped to the continent falling sharply.

Limerick-based dairy trader, John Egan, said new entrants into milk continued to be the main buyers for calved dairy heifers but he admitted that the recent cut in milk prices had put “doubt into farmers’ minds”.

Mr Egan said that where top-quality heifers were making up €1,600/hd two months ago, similar quality animals were now making €1,450/hd.

He said most buyers were looking for heifers that were Holstein-British Friesian crosses, with an EBI of €150-plus.

Tom McCarthy of Bandon Mart conceded that demand for dairy stock has eased over the last few weeks.

He maintained that dairy farmers had gotten “more cautious” and that major investments and plans for expansion had been put on hold for this year.

“I think farmers are battening down the hatches,” Mr McCarthy explained.

He said the bulk of the calved heifers were being bought for €1,150/hd to €1,350/hd, with the “Top of the Pops” making up to €1,400/hd.

However, traders report a difficult market for in-calf heifers, with heifer calves viewed as a “nuisance” by farmers.

Meanwhile, local farmer demand for calves has helped keep a floor on the market, despite Covid-19 undermining the export trade.

Calf exports have been well back to both Netherlands and Spain over the last few weeks as the crisis has disrupted local demand and transport.

However, farmer buying in the marts remains strong, particularly for older and better quality calves. In Kilkenny last week shipping-type Friesian bulls sold for €25-60/hd, with farmer types making from €60/hd to €140/hd.

Continental bulls sold for €150-360/hd, while heifers made from €80/hd to €350/hd. Angus and Hereford bulls sold from €70/hd to €370/hd, with heifers selling for €60-210/hd.

Shipping-type Friesian bulls made from €30/hd to €90/hd in Kilmallock last week, while farmers paid to a top of €130/hd for Friesian bulls.

Continental bulls made from €200/hd to €310/hd, while heifers generally sold for €180-280/hd. Hereford and Angus bulls made from €150/hd to €270/hd.

