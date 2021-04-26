Farming

The omens are looking good for a bumper year in the cattle trade

Overall prices at the marts are up on 2020 and 2019 PHOTO: GERRY FAUGHNAN Expand
Martin Coughlan

There is a definite buzz about how the mart trade performed last week, with some believing the omens are good that 2021 will be a bumper year in the cattle business.

I was regaled over the weekend with stories of 700kg+ beef bullocks making from to €2.50-2.60/kg as factory buyers from the North and South went toe-to-toe. There were also tales of forward cattle bought in the South ending up on farms in Scotland.

