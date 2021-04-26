The omens are looking good for a bumper year in the cattle trade

There is a definite buzz about how the mart trade performed last week, with some believing the omens are good that 2021 will be a bumper year in the cattle business.

I was regaled over the weekend with stories of 700kg+ beef bullocks making from to €2.50-2.60/kg as factory buyers from the North and South went toe-to-toe. There were also tales of forward cattle bought in the South ending up on farms in Scotland.

I was assured all this was evidence that a chronic shortage in the UK will underpin the trade for the rest of 2021 and keep prices well up.

However, several mart managers, while not discounting the importance of the burgeoning Northern trade and the possibility that grass cattle might yet see a further lift, commented that it was the heavy end supported by those Northern buyers that had pushed on last week with the general run of cattle under 600kgs holding firm.

Overall, mart prices this spring are currently stronger than in previous years. There is no doubt that they are stronger than this time last year when marts were reduced to a drop-and-go system due to Covid.

Data

Going back further, the data from the ringside archives for the third week of April in 2019 shows that current overall averages for bullocks are 5-11c/kg stronger — €2.05-2.13/kg verses last week’s €2.16-2.18/kg.

The figures on the heifer side reveal a 5-17c/kg difference — €2.08-2.19/kg as against the €2.25-2.26/kg average for last week.

Also worth noting is that this year’s overall averages are far more uniform than in 2019 with both bullocks and heifers ranging by 1-2c/kg as opposed to 8c/kg on the bullock side and 11c/kg for the heifers in 2019.

These are overall averages; if you want a guide as to what the better bullock or heifer was making add another 30-40c/kg to either set of yearly figures.

So it’s safe to say that current prices are stronger than 2019 and 2020, but that’s not the full story.

Ringside returns in 2018 for mid-April were stronger than they are now, ranging from €2.14-2.22/kg for bullocks and €2.23-2.31/kg for heifers — a difference of 2-5c/kg.

The returns for 2017 show bullocks were up to 10c/kg stronger than at present, ranging from €2.17-2.28/kg while heifers were up to 7c/kg stronger overall at €2.21-2.23/kg.

So while mart prices are stronger than they were in either 2019 or 2020, they are yet to reach the levels seen during the springs of 2017 and 2018. The reasons for this are varied .

Several managers I have spoken to in recent times commented that while online selling has been a huge success, it can never really replicate the feeding frenzy that often accompanies a spring sale.

This is especially true when the weather is settled.

Other factors include the limiting effect the BEAM scheme has had on buying patterns of some in the trade, and while the weather has been settled for over a month grass growth has been very limited.

Mart reports

Carnew

David Quinn reported sales of beef bullocks and heifers stronger by €50-80/hd as R/U grade sold from €2.40-2.66/kg. “Going on what was paid, I’d say the equivalent factory price would have to be €4.40-4.60/kg,” he said.

The store trade, while seeing plenty of demand, was no dearer with your better continental, either bullock or heifer, averaging €2.50-2.60/kg. Your 550kg continental store out of the dairy herd made from €2.20-2.30/kg. The standout sale of the day saw ten 541kg dairy cross cow heifers average €1,290/hd or €2.38/kg.

New Ross

Despite the very big numbers, the trade here was strong with keen interest from Northern buyers online seeing beef bullocks averaging from €710-1,170/hd over the €/kg, while heavy Friesians sold from €500-785/hd over the weight.

Heavy Angus and Hereford sold from €625/hd over the€/kg, with continental heifers making up to €1,045/hd over their weight.

Among the store bullocks continentals sold from €435-790/hd over the€/kg with Hereford and Angus stores making from €385-640/hd over the €/kg, while the light Friesian averaged from €190-445/hd over.

Sixmilebridge

Heavier stock made €750-850/hd with their weight, while the tops made up to €950/hd with the €/kg.

On the store bullock side, Angus types sold from €2.25-2.30/kg while a standout set of three 460kg red Limousin made €1,180/hd or €2.57/kg. Among the weanling bulls, good 350-360kg Charolais and Limousins averaged €2.70-2.90/kg, with Belgian Blues tipping €3.00-3.10/kg.

A strong show of cull cows saw the tops selling from €1.85-2.05/kg with your Friesian store cow making up to €300/hd with the weight.

Ballinrobe

Tom McGuire reported a strong trade with anything of quality at the factory end making from €850-1,000/hd with the weight. Samples among the bullocks included continentals from 650-700kgs averaging €1,680-1,700/hd.

Among the heavier heifers were 690-700 Charolais who sold for €1,730 and 1,770/hd respectively.

With plenty of money at the heavy end, those buying replacements were well fit with store bullocks under 500kgs selling from €2.25-2.50/kg while the better breeding weanling heifer sold from €2.60-3.37/kg.

Listowel

There was a very good show of stock here with mart manager Barney O’Connell reporting a good trade for cull cows with those from 500kgs and up “wanted” at prices from €1.40-1.70/kg.

In the 600kg+ division, the better cull averaged from €1.60-1.90/kg. On the bullock side a good trade saw Angus make €2.20/kg freely with lighter lots under 400kgs seeing a tops of €2.35/kg. Friesian bullocks sold from €1.40-1.85/kg, while the tops hit €2.00/kg and a bit more on occasion.

Carraigallen

With dairying increasing in prominence all across the country those with an interest in acquiring top class milkers could have done far worse that attend the dairy clearance sale here last week.

Helen Kells told me that she had an almost total clearance of the 50 plus entry with first and second calvers selling from €2,120-2,670, while third and fourth calvers ranged from €1,630-2,380/hd.

“Demand was phenomenal,” she said, adding that while some stock did travel north, the majority stayed within Cavan.

Kilrush

Numbers were lower here last week on the bullock and calf side, but were steady among the heifers and cull cows.

Prices also remained steady with the better 600kg+ Friesian cull cow selling from €1.50-1.89/kg, and coloured cows topping out at €1.94/kg.

Among the heifers were three 275kg Angus who averaged €2.33/kg with a 615kg Charolais making €2.28/kg. A 44kg Charolais posted €2.51/kg. On the bullock side were ten 613kg Friesians who averaged €1.94/kg, while a 565 kg Angus made €2.07/kg and a 640kg Charolais made €2.23/kg.