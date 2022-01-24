“Tea and a sandwich with your neighbours puts lads in good form” – Lifting of restrictions on marts welcomed

Champion Bullock at Carnew Mart on Saturday was a Belgian Blue cross weighing 990kg and was sold for €3000.

The lifting of social distancing rules at livestock marts, following on from the Taoiseach’s statement on Friday, has been welcomed by farmers, mart workers and Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue.

The restrictions placed on marts since the pandemic began fundamentally altered the nature of the businesses but despite fears some marts would need to close the rapid roll out of online auction technology has in fact boosted the trade in many areas with addition of new customers.

While facemasks must continue to be worn at marts for now, all other restrictions relating to Covid-19 and the marts have been lifted.

Despite this, managers all over the country report the lifting of restrictions as giving a huge boost to farmers and workers.

“Simple things like being able to sit with your neighbour for a cup of tea and a chat makes us all more human,” said Thomas Potterton of Delvin.

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge added: “Tea and a sandwich with your neighbours puts lads in good form.”

He noted that conversations were focusing on how best to manage fertiliser costs, silage making and whether it might be better to sells tore cattle earlier and save some of this year’s pit or round bales for next year.

Minister McConalogue paid tribute to the efforts of mart staff and farmers in keeping marts operational throughout the pandemic.

“This is a great day for our network of marts across the country. Buyers can now return to the ring without the previous limits on numbers, while online sales can continue as part of a blended approach.

"Mart managers, their staff as well as buyers and sellers of livestock have shown tremendous resilience, agility and resourcefulness during the pandemic in dealing with the challenges of Covid19 while continuing to trade online and at the ring,” said Minister McConalogue.

“I’m convinced the efforts of farmers and marts, adhering to the Covid19 measures, has undoubtedly played a role in minimising and reducing the threat of Covid19 in our communities while protecting Ireland’s food security,” the Minister added.

Carnew Mart was one of the first marts to take place since the restrictions were lifited.

Manager David Quinn said 'beef was on fire' at its 41st Annual Fatstock Bullock Show and Sale which he said broke all records at the mart with €3,000 paid for a beef bullock.

He said while 60 cattle sold in excess of €2,000, 10 cattle on the day sold between €2,500 and €3,000.

"The yard of cattle on offer were a picture to look at and a credit to their producers. From start to finish the atmosphere around the ring was electric with northern customers and factory agents present while wholesalers and feedlots very active online to battle it out for the cattle on show.

" Prices on the day surpassed all expectations and resulted in 100pc clearance.

"Store cattle were a steaming hot trade with the first of the grass men starting to buy bullocks for the grass. Bulls on the day saw 250 head on offer with customers from all over the country on hand to buy bulls. Which topped at €4.06/kg with €3.30kg freely available for the right cattle," he said.