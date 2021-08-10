Surge of lighter dairy types driving prices down

Guard of honour: crows on a bull's horns in Co Carlow. Photo: Roger Jones

There were stronger than normal turnouts at marts across the country again last week. And again, lighter dairy-bred stock such as Friesians, Herefords and Angus were being cut adrift of the main trade when it comes to price.

Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea, Joe Clune in Sixmilebridge and David Quinn in Carnew all noted that they are seeing far more of these lighter, lesser-quality dairy-type stores, with the result that their prices have fallen by €60-80/hd in recent weeks.

The reality when you look at the figures is slightly different. Yes that lighter 300-399kg dairy-bred bullock has not kept pace with the market, but is that not understandable given what he is — a waste product of our milk production system?

However, the figures suggest that everything under 400kg hasn’t kept up with the market. What has made the plight of those dairy types so noticeable is the number of them coming on the market.

At the end of April the 300-399kg Friesian averaged €1.73/kg; last week he did €1.60/kg. That same week in April the same weight continental was selling for €2.45/kg; last week he averaged €2.43/kg.

This time last year, with factory prices €3.65-3.75kg, that lighter Friesian bullock was averaging €1.58/kg on our table, while his better continental comrade was only on €2.09/kg.

As I said last week, the cattle trade is complicated, but looking at those figures and allowing that current factory prices are 45-55c/kg better than 12 months ago, you would have to say that once you’re prepared for a longer keep, there is real value in there among those lighter bullocks.

The trade has been driven this year, more than any other I remember, by the prices being paid for that shorter-keep forward beef animal.

Last week the better 500-599kg bullock pushed on by another €15-20/hd, settling at €2.52/kg or €1,260-1,510/hd while keen demand from finishers, feeders and factories both north and south saw the better 600kg+ bullock sell from €1,520 to over €2,000, as in the case of the 790kg Limousin who made €2,100 at Sixmilebridge.

The role of the feedlot can generate heated debate, with farm organisations periodically claiming that they distort the market at the factory end. However there is also a case to made that they distort the store market in a positive way.

Barney O’Connell of Listowel mart told me his trade last week was improved because of the demand for stock from some of his bigger feedlot customers.

Another manager who did not wish to named painted a slightly different picture. He told me he has seen feedlots switch off entirely from buying for several weeks, with the result that his prices fell by around €50/hd; however, once they resumed buying, prices rose to the point that within two weeks that €50 was returned and sometimes a bit with it.

The reality is feedlots, particularly this year can’t afford to attempt to manipulate the market by turning on and off — the live export trade to the North has seen to that.

In the Know: Around the marts

Gortatlea

At 1,100 the turnout here was close to double that of 2020. Maurice Brosnan reported a very strong trade for “anything close to the knife”.

Heavy continental bullocks sold up to €2.60/kg, with Northern buyers pushing continental cows to €2.20-2.50/kg.

That said, plainer cows were easier. However, all those extra stores did put pressure on the market, with dairy-bred Angus bullocks slipping back to €2.00-2.20/kg, while poorer-quality 350-450kg Friesians dropped to €1.60-1.70/kg.

The heifers followed the same pattern as the bullocks: the good one was stable but it was a case of lesser quality, lesser money.

Ennis

Trade here held very well, with 800kg+ continental cull cows selling from €2.20-2.30/kg and the better 600-650kg Angus and Hereford cow making €1.90-2.10/kg.

It was the same story among the heifers, with the better forward store selling from €2.35-2.90/kg.

The strength and potential of the beef trade was best summed up by the performance of the near 50 aged bulls on offer: overall they averaged €1.87/kg, with the top call seeing a 675kg Angus make €2.34/kg.

Strong demand saw the better weanling bull sell from €2.70-3.31/kg.

Sixmilebridge

With a strong show of heavy cattle on offer, Joe Clune said: “I expected the trade to ease a little given the big numbers but the quality carried us over the line.”

Sample prices among the bullocks included a 790kg Limousin at €2,100, two 775kg Charolais at €1,970 and two 705kg Limousins at €1,870/hd.

On the store side four 485kg Limousins averaged €1,320/hd, while five 440kg Limousins chipped in at €1,200/hd.

With those nine in the bag, the combination of four 488kg Friesians and that single 450kg Limousin at €910/hd and four 480kg Angus at €1,020/hd would give you numbers and help balance the books.

Listowel

Feedlots buyers matter

hugely and when they are on song the farmer selling the store benefits.

As it was, the better cull cow sold from €1.40 to €1.90/kg, with lesser quality back at €1.00-1.35/kg.

On the bullock side, the better Angus type made from €2.20-2.30/kg, while the small show of Friesians had four at 644kg averaging €1.96/kg.

Dairy cross continental-type steers sold from €2.00-2.20/kg.

The heifer trade was dominated by Hereford and Angus, with prices in general ranging from €1.90-2.30/kg.

An excellent entry of over 40 dairy heifers due to calf in August and September averaged €1,540/hd.

Castlerea

Numbers continue to rise here, with over 600 on show last week. However, those with strong cheque books continued keen.

Try these for size from the bullock sheets: a 440kg Limousin, a 490kg Angus and a 445kg Simmental all made €1,300/hd.

Among the beefier types were a 720kg Limousin and a 685kg Charolais that both made €1,750/hd, while 625kg Charolais saw €1,630.

It was a similar story on the heifer side with quality stores regularly selling from €2.30-2.60/kg, while lighter stores saw €2.86/kg achieved in the form of a 420kg Limousin at €1,200.

Blessington

With plenty of customers on hand, trade here remained strong across all classes.

Beef bullocks traded at €860-1,130 over the €/kg, with beef heifers selling from €620-860/hd over the weight.

Continental store bullocks made €640-1,000/hd, with Hereford and Angus types making €370-610/hd over the weight, while Friesian stores averaged €300-515/hd over the €/kg.

Store heifers made €480-710/hd over the €/kg while among the cull cows, beef averaged €460-810/hd over the €/kg, with feeding cows making €240-435/hd over.

Carnew

This was also a very big sale with David Quinn reporting an entry of 1,200 head. David said the general run was good, with heifers “strong all through”.

However, with bigger numbers of stores on offer, that 300-430kg dairy-bred store bullock was less.

The better continental store made €2.40-2.50/kg, with heavy beef seeing up to €1,100/hd with the weight paid.

Good R-grade heifer at 470-480kgs sold from €2.40-2.55/kg, with the general run of Herefords making around €2.15/kg, while Angus heifers generally made €2.00-2.20/kg with the tops seeing €2.30/kg.