Sunny spell keeps recent sales boost at the marts in check

Some yards reported a slackening in numbers as the farming community in the south and east turned to mopping up paddocks for round bales and hay

As prices have risen, it’s understandable that at some point bigger sales yards would register huge increases in turnover. One such mart is Kilkenny, where auctioneer George Candler reported sales in excess of €1m for the third Thursday in a row.

That headline aside, every mart across the country has seen big increases in numbers and revenue, which no doubt will help rebalance ledgers following the extreme difficulties experienced last year during Covid restrictions.

The main driver in this increase in numbers and commission over the last two months has been the heavier/forward bullock and heifer, as well as the cull cow. However, with the weather having taken a very positive turn last week, some yards reported a slackening in those numbers as the farming community in the south and east turned to mopping up paddocks for round bales and hay.

Numbers in the west also fell as farmers there finished out the last of their first-cut silage. The overall effect of all this activity meant prices either stagnated or slipped slightly.

On the bullock side, the 500-599kg animal held firm at €2.23/kg, while the 600kg+ bullock dropped 2c/kg overall to €2.30/kg as the lesser quality one at this weight dropped 3c/kg to €2.03/kg.

Among the lighter stores, the 400-499kg bullock got a more severe check with the better one averaging 9c/kg less at €2.61/kg, while the poorer animal registered a 6c/kg drop before settling at €1.76/kg.

Balancing these reductions was the 6c/kg increase in the value of the 300-399kg lighter steer. This saw his overall average rise to €2.24/kg, while the 5c/kg (€15-€20/hd) increase in the price of the better one left him on €2.72/kg. This cost potential buyers between €816-€1,085/hd.

While a great deal has been written about the fact that heavy non-quality-assured stock are currently performing to the same levels as those with full-quality assurance, John Tevlin of Ballyjamesduff noted that feedlots were becoming reluctant to touch non-quality-assured stores. Could this be the first sign that by the autumn, the trade may divide in a general sense between quality assured and non-quality assured?

Among the heifers, prices generally held, with the 600kg+ heifer unchanged at €2.38/kg, while the 500-599kg heifer edged up by just 1c/kg to €2.32/kg. The 350-399kg heifer did better with a 6c/kg improvement in the price of the top quarter to €2.63/kg, pushing her overall average up by 3c/kg to €2.27/kg. However, just like her male counterpart at this weight, the 400-499kg heifer found the going tougher, with the better one dropping between 40-50/hd or 10c/kg to €2.52/kg, reducing her overall average by 4c/kg to €2.26/kg.

Despite a very positive start to the weanling sales season, numbers have yet to pick up. On the price front, the general trend on our table shows bulls as easing back, with the light 100-299kg bull slipping 5c/kg overall to €2.33/kg, with the 400-600kg section averaging 6c/kg less at €2.42/kg.

A bounce of 8c/kg in the price of the lesser 300-399kg bull to €2.01/kg saw the overall average price in this division improve by 4c/kg to €2.44/kg. Will we see the bull return to favour with winter finishers should factory prices remain strong? Absolutely.