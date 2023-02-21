Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Strong factory and feedlot buying pushing prices beyond many grass finishers

Numbers are high but traditional 480-570kg stock are €250/hd stronger than last year and set to go further

Going up@ Limousin heifers for sale at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand
Expand

Close

Going up@ Limousin heifers for sale at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Going up@ Limousin heifers for sale at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

/

Going up@ Limousin heifers for sale at Blessington Mart. Photo: Damien Eagers

Martin Coughlan

Maurice Brosnan in Gortatlea mart says his numbers this year are up by around 30pc on 12 months ago. Other mart managers report increases in the order of 20-30pc.

Two of the questions being asked in the trade are, how long this surge in numbers can last?

Most Watched

Privacy