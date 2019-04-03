Strong exporter demand boosts calf price by €20 per head

Calf prices have increased by €20/hd over the last week, on the back of stronger exporter buying.

A fall-off in the number of Friesian bulls sold through the marts, and an increased availability of beef crosses, has also helped the trade.

Shippers continue to dominate sales, with the bulk of the calves sold through the marts going for export.

The base price for shipping-type Friesian bulls was up €20/hd last week, with the majority making between €40 and €80/hd.

Sean Leahy of Corrin Mart in Fermoy said the majority of Friesians for the Dutch market sold for €50-80/hd last week, with shippers keen for stock.

Calves for the Spanish trade made €80-120/hd, with farmers paying €120 to €200/hd for stronger types.

It was a similar story in Listowel where €50-70/hd bought the majority of shipping-type calves. Good demand for Angus and Hereford bulls has resulted in strong calves making up to €300/hd in Fermoy, with lighter types selling back to €100/hd. Angus bulls in Listowel ranged in price from €120 to €200/hd.

Angus and Hereford heifers generally made €130-170/hd in Fermoy. However, as low as €50/hd was paid for light calves, while quality lots made up to €230/hd.