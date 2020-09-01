Stormy weather halts the surge in mart prices

Following the surge in mart prices for store heifers and bullocks two weeks ago last week saw several factors contribute to the trade re-balancing. While the reduced kill at ABP Chair added a degree of uncertainty to factory prices the real culprit was the weather as two more autumn storms dumped huge quantities of water across much of the country.

The result saw both mart and factory numbers continue strong as men with cattle ready to sell chose to move before anything else might go wrong.

As it happened factory prices for bullocks and heifers held at €3.60/kg while mart prices adjusted themselves downwards. Those buying at marts will always contend prices are too strong but the trade is the trade and those buying at present continue to push the boat out when they feel they need to.

So are current strong supplies out of step with demand?

Supplies to marts started to increase about five weeks ago and have continued to be unseasonably strong since. I’ve covered the reasons for this over several weeks but in short it appears to be down to the excellent thrive achieved this year bringing cattle on quicker and the lure of strong mart prices among sellers while on the buying side the need to keep grass under control and the reality that when you added in various bonuses be they breed or quality assurance you were comfortably at close to or over €4/kg for factory beef since mid July so better mart prices could realistically be expected.

Since then however factory prices have slide by up 20c/kg meaning your 360kg factory carcase will return you €72 less meaning the specific question is are current mart prices in line with that reduced factory return?

The simple answer on the bullock side is no, definitely not. Even when you factor in last week’s fall of 9c/kg or €45-54/hd to €1.95/kg to for the 500-599kg bullock and the 3c/kg fall to€1.91/kg in the average price of the 600kg+ bullock you find that last week’s overall price average in these two divisions are only 2 and 4c/kg less than what they were in mid July, that s a max reduction of €10-36/hd up to 600kgs. At the other end of the weights ladder the 300-399kg bullock is only 5c/kg worse off than what he was five to six weeks ago at €2.04/kg as opposed to the €2.09/kg for the week commencing the 20th of July while the 400-499kg bullock is t €1.96/kg last week is back 7c/kg or from €28-35/hd.

The story on the heifer side is different however with prices for heavy heifers appearing to be more reflective of current factory returns. In the 600kg+ section last week’s overall average price fall of 5c/kg sees the resulting average of €1.99/kg 16c/kg or €76/hd back on the average for mid July of €2.15/kg.

Once you move away from those factory type heifers the correlation between factory and mart prices lessens considerably. In the 500-599kg section last week’s average price of €2.00 is 9ckg less than six weeks ago while the 400-499kg at €2.04/kg is also back 9c/kg in the same time frame meaning the reduction in euro’s per head ranges from €36-54/hd.

Mart report

New Ross

A fine yard of cattle saw quality hold steady although plainer types were “a little harder sold” Jim Bushe told me. Beef bullocks sold from €575-930/hd over the €/kg with heavy Friesians selling from €380-625/hd over the €/kg.

Continental stores made from €470-800/hd over the weight while Hereford and Angus types sold from €305-495/hd over the €/kg. Friesian side stores averaged from €145-300/hd over the €/kg. Beef heifers made from €500/hd over the €/kg for Hereford and Angus types to €800/hd over for continentals. Beef cows peaked at €2.10/kg with feeders making €1.20-1.35/kg.

Gortatlea

Stock moved well here with some prices among the weanling heifers proving exceptional. “The general run was from €2.30-2.50/kg but we had a number bought for shows that made from €4.00-5.00/kg” Maurice Brosnan told me. The better weanling bull between 250-300kgs made from €2.50-3.00/kg while bucket fed Friesian calves averaged €1.50-1.60/kg.

Continued demand from northern buyers helped under pin the forward store trade while samples of those going for slaughter included a 1,200kg Charolais bull who sold for €2,200 with a 900kg Belgian Blue bull making €1,770.

Manorhamilton

Heifer numbers dominated here with their prices averaging around the €2.20/kg mark while strong demand from northern buyers pushed the better ones to €2.40/kg. Plainer lots however were back to €2/kg. On the bullock side prices averaged from €2.00-2.25/kg.

Scariff

With buyers from a wide area contesting very strongly this show and sale of weanlings went well. Sample prices on the heifer side at the top end saw a 395kg Charolais X make €2.53/kg with a 330kg Charolais clocking €2.74/kg while a 305kg Charolais topped out at €3.16/kg.

On the bull side the quality of a selection of 385-400kg Charolais’s brought prices from €2.95-3.12/kg. Among the Limousin’s you had 455kgs at €2.68/kg while a 380kg specimen ran on to €2.89/kg.

Carraigallen

With a show and sale due here next week it was understandable that numbers last week were a little easier. Average prices for 200-300kg bulls settled at €2.77/kg with the top call seeing a 272kg Limousin making €3.27/kg. In the 300-400kg bull section the average price worked out at €2.43/kg with another Limousin this time weighting 310kg setting the €/kg bar at €3.10/kg.

Limousin dominance was assured once a 422kg specimen clinched top spot in the 400-500kg section at €2.63/kg.

Ballymahon

Numbers here were also a little easier that said average prices continued very respectable with 300-400kg bullocks for example averaging €2.55/kg and maxing out at €2.97/kg. In the 400-500kg section prices averaged €2.43/kg while the 500-600kg section saw prices average €2.20/kg. In the 600kg+ section averages settled at €1.96/kg.

400-500kg heifers averaged €2.28kg with those from 500-600kgs averaging €2/kg while the 600kg+ heifer also came in at €2/kg.

Mountbellew

A nice turnout of stock saw good demand. Sample prices among the bullocks included three 395kg quality Aberdeen Angus, who averaged €2.30/kg, while a 460kg Limousin made €2.35/kg.

A selection of Angus from 475-490kgs came in at €1.64-1.68/kg indicating that the quality or specs may have not been fully developed. On the heifer side two 562.5kg Herefords clicked €1,000/hd or €1.78/kg with two at 542.5kg on average a shade less at €1.77/kg while a 445kg Charolais saw €2.07/kg.

