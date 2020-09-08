Store cattle prices running up to €120 ahead of 2019 figures

Store cattle prices are €100 to €120/hd ahead of last year as concerns over numbers and decent factory returns boost the trade.

A number of mart managers have also told the Farming Independent that the customary bumper autumn cattle sales are unlikely to be as big as previous years.

This is said to be further underpinning the trade as finishers look to replace cattle earlier than other years.

“Cattle have done well this year, with the finishers getting them sold at not bad prices and that’s putting confidence into the ring. It’s a far cry from the mess that we had this time last year because of the blockade,” Stephen Hannon of the Aurivo Group commented.

Delvin Mart manager Thomas Potterton agreed and explained that trade has been remarkably good all along and despite a fall of maybe €40-€60/hd over the last three weeks his figures show that prices “are from €100-150/hd stronger than this time last year”.

However, with numbers “more akin to October”, Michael Harty of Central Auctions warned there was there a danger that a serious break in

the weather might damage the

trade.

This view was echoed by Brendan Egan of Castlerea who said “we need a couple of weeks of dry weather so that men can sell when it suits rather when they feel they have to”.

It comes as factory prices for in-spec cattle are also said to be holding, with bullocks making around the €3.80c/kg mark when bonuses are included, while some 22,548 applications for the Beef Finisher Payment have been received to-date.

Jim Bushe of New Ross emphasised the importance of the resurgent live trade to the North commenting that “the Northern men are not making it simple for our factory boys”.

Brexit talks

However, it is widely agreed that with the trade remaining strong factory prices would need to improve if those buying stock for finishing in the run-up to Christmas are to cover themselves.

With concerns mounting over the stalled Brexit talks, the general consensus among mart managers was that the Covid crisis had kept it out of the news with farmers more than happy to concentrate on the here and now.

Several of those interviewed commented that when the marts re-opened those selling realised “the ring is where you find the real value of what you have”.