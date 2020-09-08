Farming

Store cattle prices running up to €120 ahead of 2019 figures

Demand from finishers and potentially tight numbers boost trade at the marts

File photo. Picture; Gerry Mooney Expand

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Store cattle prices are €100 to €120/hd ahead of last year as concerns over numbers and decent factory returns boost the trade.

A number of mart managers have also told the Farming Independent that the customary bumper autumn cattle sales are unlikely to be as big as previous years.

This is said to be further underpinning the trade as finishers look to replace cattle earlier than other years.