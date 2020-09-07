Rising confidence sees bullocks gain another 20c/kg

Looking at the ringside returns for last week, I could understand the comment by Stephen Hannon of Mohill mart that “there’s great confidence in the trade compared to the mess this time last year” — a reference to the upheaval caused all through the cattle system by the beef blockade.

In the here and now, that surge of confidence, not to mention money, added up to 20c/kg to some bullocks on our price table for last week.

The main beneficiaries were those with steers from 500-599kg to sell, as their overall average price rose by 11c/kg on the back of a 20c/kg rise in the average price of the better animal at this weight.

That’s €100-120/hd up on the previous week and pushed the average value of your better 500-599kg continental bullock at €2.52/kg to €1,260-1,509/hd.

Those are serious figures and beg the question: after months of feeding what price would they have to make in the factory when they’re slaughtered to just break even?

There must be money in it somewhere, however, because the tables also show that the better bullock over 600kg also cracked on, rising 12c/kg to average €2.27/kg.

What drove this frenzy? Was it better factory prices? Hardly, as factories continued to quote a base of €3.60/kg for bullocks, as they have for the last three weeks.

The answer appears to be as Stephen Hannon suggested: confidence. Confidence that in the shorter term and despite Brexit looming large in the background, the factory trade for beef will remain strong.

I say short term, because in reality it could be into the new year before your 500kg store is fit enough to face the knife.

Below 500kg prices stagnated, with the 300-399kg steer seeing his overall average slip by 6c/kg. The demand on the bullock side last week was therefore for shorter-keep or factory-fit stock, with the emphasis very much on quality rather than the lighter longer-keep animal.

And who likes those better heavy cattle more, apart from local factories or feedlot buyers with an eye to a quick turnaround? Your friendly Northern buyer.

By contrast averages for heifers from 500kg and up held steady, gaining only 1c/kg on average, while everything under 500kg averaged 3c/kg less.

Will mart numbers remain strong? Will mart prices continue to perform? As they use to say in those TV shows of old: “Tune in next week to find out!”

In the Know

Roscommon

The story here, as at many other locations, was of increased numbers, with excellent quality, particularly on the bullock side, resulting in steers averaging strongly at €2.34/kg to a top of €3.10/kg.

Trade for heavy bullocks over 600kg saw quality lots easily beat that €2.34/kg mark with a good share selling from €2.40-2.65/kg.

Heifer prices averaged €2.01/kg, with a 385kg Charolais cross setting the top bar at €2.70/kg. Dry cows averaged €1.83/kg, with the top call being €2.17/kg.

Roscrea

Michael Harty reckons “mart numbers have been consistently strong since the lockdown ended — numbers are more like October”.

Heavy cows here sold from €1.80-2.00/kg, with lighter lots floating from €1.25-1.50/kg.

Among the bullocks Friesians in the 420-430kg range sold from €670-680/hd, with the “nice one” making up to €700/hd; similar-weighing continental stock made up to €1,100/hd.

While the heifer trade was solid, Michael said the plainer one was “quieter”.

Ballinakill

Numbers here were less than previously, with the trade reported as steady.

Heavy bullocks sold from €1.95-2.25/kg, with forward stores making from €2.00-2.40/kg. Your lighter store bullock started around the €2.10/kg mark, with the “fancier one” making up to €2.75/kg.

On the heifer side beef sold from €1.95-2.35/kg, with store heifers averaging from €2.05-2.80/kg.

Weanling bulls made €2.00-3.05/kg, with weanling heifers selling from €2.10-3.10/kg. Dry cows averaged €1.15- 1.85/kg

Castlerea

Numbers here remain big as we head into peak autumn sale time.

The bullock side of the sale saw some strong prices, with returns on the sheets showing a 490kg Charolais at €1,300, a 495kg Limousin at €1,270 and a 525kg Angus at €1,240.

Among the heavier bullocks was a 865kg Friesian who sold for €1,550, a 605kg Limousin who made €1,410 and a 685kg Charolais who saw €1,470.

Heifers peaked at €2.67/kg, with a 370kg Charolais making €990. Cull cows also cracked on well, with the better ones exceeding €2/kg.

Delvin

Thomas Potterton reckons that despite cattle coming back by €40-60/hd over the last three weeks, prices are still probably €100-130/hd ahead of this time last year.

“Our 500kg+ animal is averaging €2/kg while this time last year they were €1.75 on average,” he told me.

In the 350-450kg bullock bracket last week, prices ranged from €1.65-2.34/kg, with the 450-550kg section topping out at €2.11/kg.

A strong heifer trade saw the 500kg animal average €2/kg, with a 525kg Limousin the top performer at €2.38/kg.

Ballymote

Stephen Hannon noted great confidence among cattle men this autumn, a stark contrast to the “mess of this time last year”

Numbers of R+ and U-grade heifers averaging 508kg at €2.40/kg heading south to Kilkenny for further feeding, proving that confidence in the outlook exists south of border as well as north.

Prices for 620-700kg bullocks that were pushing on 30 months ranged from €2.02-2.12/kg. Would they have made €1.70/kg this time last year?

Gortatlea

Supplies continue strong here with prices for the better bullock a match for any average.

In the 400-500kg section continentals averaged from €2.20-2.40/kg with Angus types making from €1.90-2.10/kg, while your Hereford type was a shake less at €1.80-2.00/kg.

Averages for heifers among the same breeds were slightly less.

Maurice Brosnan hopes that with prices improving and shippers active, those with weanlings to sell might consider moving earlier. On the heavy trade, he said cull cows are better by “€100-150/hd because of the extra competition”.

