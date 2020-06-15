Farming

Return of live rings drives surge in price of heavy cattle

Timmy Flavin, left and Jack OCarrol following Strict New measures of Covid19 two meter distances and fewer buyers allowed to participate in the auctions at Mondays weekly sale of calves and weanlings, introduced at Castleisland Mart on Monday 8th June, following the opening of Phase 2 Government guidelines. Castleisland Mart also introduced Mart Eye technology to allow it to expand its sales to a broader client base. Expand

Martin Coughlan

I had a positive experience when I visited Kilkenny mart for its reopening last Thursday, but I’ve had mixed reports from other locations, with tales of some Department of Agriculture officials being overzealous in the application of their authority.

One example of common sense being thrown out the window involved a supervising Department of Agriculture official at a mart in the west insisting that a long-time married couple be separated to adhere to social distancing guidelines, despite the intervention of the mart manager.

Then there were the Department officials checking the distance between seating spaces and then returning the morning of the sale to take a second set of readings.