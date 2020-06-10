Reopening of marts has seen surge in animal sales, livestock group says

The reopening of marts has led to a higher demand for animals compared to previous years while prices have remained stable, the head of the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said.

Ray Doyle, the livestock and environment executive of ICOS, which represents mart operators across Ireland, said that sales are almost 50% more than usual.

While many farmers across the country welcomed the reopening of live auctions earlier this week, Mr Doyle believes the two-metre social distancing rule should be reduced to one metre.

Marts reopened under strict measures including social distancing and recorded entry and exit to maintain the correct capacity.

However, it is estimated that marts would be able to increase the number of people attending by 300% if the two-metre policy is relaxed.

Mr Doyle said: “Prices and sales have been going very well – bigger than usual for this time of year.

“There has been pent-up demand for animals and prices are holding well and stable. Everyone is content but it’s been a lot of extra work to manage the two metres distancing. It is challenging and we have done a lot of work in preparing for the reopening.

“It’s very difficult to keep people social distancing. It’s natural instinct for farmers to go and say hello to each other, so it’s difficult to overcome that and keep apart. We are trying to supervise that so it doesn’t it happen.

“Until the social distancing moves back to one metre we are going to be hand-cuffed. Enforcing one metre would increase the number of people attending by 300%. It makes a lot of difference to the mart experience.

“For the older generation and farmers, the only social outlet they have was going to the mart, speaking to friends and getting a meal in the mart canteen once a week. But now they can’t do that and it’s very lonely for them.”

Mr Doyle said there were concerns that prices would fall because of the huge demand for animals.

However, he said prices have remained stable throughout the last few days which he hopes will remain over the coming weeks.

