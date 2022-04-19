Record price for in-calf heifer at Gigginstown House Angus Sale

Philip Tevlin and his brother, Patrick helping with proceedings at the sale.

A section of the large attendance watching from the ringside at the Gigginstown House Annual Angus Sale.

The top price heifer, Gigginstown Red Game Bird, sold for €7,100, setting a new record for the Gigginstown Herd.

The beauty of red blossomed for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Angus Sale on Saturday where a new record price for an in-calf heifer from the Co Westmeath herd was achieved.

Nineteen-month-old Gigginstown Red Game Bird, a smashing red Angus in-calf heifer, sold for €7,100, beating the previous highest ever price for a Gigginstown bred heifer of €6,800, which was set at the herd online sale in 2021.

Bred by the sire Corbetstown Red Evan out of Rathmooney Girl she is a three star replacement index heifer with a euro value of €109 and calving difficulty rating of 2.3pc on beef cows.

The only red Angus in the sale of 40 lots of bulls and heifers, she attracted a flurry of ringside and online bidding for the “queen” of the sale before topping the entire sale and setting a new record for the on-farm annual sale from the herd, managed by Corkman Joe O’Mahony.

“The prices were exceptional”, auctioneer Tom Harrisson summed up at the end of the two-and-a-half hour sale, which attracted a very large gathering to the Gigginstown Fennor Farm, outside Mullingar on a sunny afternoon.

Michael O’Leary, who makes no secret of his “love” of farming, mingled among the farmers.

There was a 100pc clearance of 18 heifers — 13 in-calf and five maiden — for €78,950, exceeding the 2021 record average price by almost €400/hd. Second-highest price was €6,300 for the black Angus in-calf heifer, October 2020 born, Gigginstown Empire Maker, a four star Replacement Index heifer with euro value of €116.

A September 2020 born, four star Replacement Index in-calf heifer, Gigginstown Tomb Raider was third at €6,200.

The leading price for a bull was €5,700 for the star-studded Gigginstown Gaffer Extra, a five star for both Terminal and Replacement Indexes. Bred by Liss Maxy and out of the herd bred dam Gigginstown Gamer Revival, he has a euro value of €146 for replacement and exceptionally calving difficulty index of 1.6pc on beef cows.

Second-highest price for a bull was €4,600 for the September 2020-born, double four star Gigginstown Mr Circle, with a euro value of €117 for replacement and calving difficulty on beef cows of 1.2pc.

The full clearance of 22 bulls, included eight selling for €4,000 or above.

The purchasers included a good balance of ringside and online, with a number of the animals being bought for export to their new homes.

The proceeds from the sale of one of the in-calf heifers was being donated to Ukraine relief with a similar amount being added by Ryanair boss O’Leary.