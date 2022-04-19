Record price for in-calf heifer at Gigginstown House Angus Sale

‘Exceptional prices’ at Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary’s annual sale
The beauty of red blossomed for Michael O’Leary’s Gigginstown House Angus Sale on Saturday where a new record price for an in-calf heifer from the Co Westmeath herd was achieved.
Nineteen-month-old Gigginstown Red Game Bird, a smashing red Angus in-calf heifer, sold for €7,100, beating the previous highest ever price for a Gigginstown bred heifer of €6,800, which was set at the herd online sale in 2021.
Bred by the sire Corbetstown Red Evan out of Rathmooney Girl she is a three star replacement index heifer with a euro value of €109 and calving difficulty rating of 2.3pc on beef cows.
The only red Angus in the sale of 40 lots of bulls and heifers, she attracted a flurry of ringside and online bidding for the “queen” of the sale before topping the entire sale and setting a new record for the on-farm annual sale from the herd, managed by Corkman Joe O’Mahony.
“The prices were exceptional”, auctioneer Tom Harrisson summed up at the end of the two-and-a-half hour sale, which attracted a very large gathering to the Gigginstown Fennor Farm, outside Mullingar on a sunny afternoon.
Michael O’Leary, who makes no secret of his “love” of farming, mingled among the farmers.
There was a 100pc clearance of 18 heifers — 13 in-calf and five maiden — for €78,950, exceeding the 2021 record average price by almost €400/hd. Second-highest price was €6,300 for the black Angus in-calf heifer, October 2020 born, Gigginstown Empire Maker, a four star Replacement Index heifer with euro value of €116.
A September 2020 born, four star Replacement Index in-calf heifer, Gigginstown Tomb Raider was third at €6,200.
The leading price for a bull was €5,700 for the star-studded Gigginstown Gaffer Extra, a five star for both Terminal and Replacement Indexes. Bred by Liss Maxy and out of the herd bred dam Gigginstown Gamer Revival, he has a euro value of €146 for replacement and exceptionally calving difficulty index of 1.6pc on beef cows.
Second-highest price for a bull was €4,600 for the September 2020-born, double four star Gigginstown Mr Circle, with a euro value of €117 for replacement and calving difficulty on beef cows of 1.2pc.
The full clearance of 22 bulls, included eight selling for €4,000 or above.
The purchasers included a good balance of ringside and online, with a number of the animals being bought for export to their new homes.
The proceeds from the sale of one of the in-calf heifers was being donated to Ukraine relief with a similar amount being added by Ryanair boss O’Leary.