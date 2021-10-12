Quality stock still making €3/kg despite numbers surge

Having had an entry of 1,000 cattle for their special show and sale two weeks ago, Fermoy mart staff expected last week to be a lot quieter. It wasn’t.

“We had 900,” said Tim McSweeney. “The weather is starting to talk.”

In Roscrea, according to Michael Harty, “the big numbers are starting to move” at this time of year, with land starting to soften.

Have prices softened?

“Your Friesian is back a bit, but your 450-550kg continental has got dearer. No bother selling them, we just have to have enough of them,” Michael said.

After a special weanling sale last week Michael said €3/kg is “very achievable for those with good stock”.

Brendan Egan in Castlerea concurred: “The real top-quality weanling may have already gone through the system but good numbers continue to operate at €3/kg.”

But Brendan was one of many managers across the country to note that supplies of heavy cattle are drying up, with increased numbers of year-and-half stores.

In Fermoy they weighed 400-450kg, in Roscrea 450-550kg and in Castlerea 500-600kg.

If you travel the 270km from Fermoy to Castlerea, you leave dairy heartland and the lighter-boned 400-450kg Friesian store, to the mix of better dairy beef crosses and continental cattle in Roscrea.

This has led to your typical autumn store here being better made and more solid.

You press on, crossing the Shannon at Athlone, where in 1690 Patrick Sarsfield and his troops fought so bravely to stop the Williamites.

When you hit Connacht, if you’re in the cattle business, it’s all about quality, which brings heavier weights.

This is a part of the country populated by generations who know what works in an area of fragmented holdings and too much rain.

As pointed out by Darragh McCullough last week, you won’t find suckler farmers “mollycoddling dairy-beef calves”.

Because farm families here worked out years ago what actually works: an off-farm job plus a quality beef enterprise that often involves several farming generations.

Grandparents are the great unpaid babysitters of our time, but grand-dad here is a cattle man — there is no ‘was’.

He’s the one who puts in the unpaid (or at best underpaid)hours on the farm because he wants to and he’s proud to do so.

There are things in life — feelings, happiness and pride, for example — that can’t be bought.

The difference from Fermoy to Castlerea is about the perception of what work should bring you.

Would today’s brand of dairy farmer have held that bridge in Athlone or gone home to milk the cows?

In the Know – Around the marts

Skibbereen

Denis O’Donoghue reported good bullock or weanlings as very lively, but plainer stock were “tighter”.

Continental bullocks sold from €340-899/hd over the €/kg, with Hereford and Angus types €285-845/hd over the €/kg. Weanling bulls made €245-685/hd over the weight, with weanling heifers €225-548/hd over the €/kg.

There was an increase in parlour cows, with some slipping to €170/hd under the €/kg, but good culls made up to €870/hd over the weight.

As to numbers, “with grass plentiful they should continue strong,” Denis said

Raphoe

A big entry, with plenty of activity ringside and online, and prices continued strong for better-made bullocks and heifers.

However, the lighter, plainer Hereford and Friesian types were back €40-80/hd at €1.50-2.00/kg.

Continental bullocks and heifers in general sold from €2.10-2.80/kg, with the odd €2.90/kg on the bullock side.

Bulls over 600kg made €580-865/hd over the €/kg; the top price on the cull cow side was €1,670, with parlour cows starting at €500/hd.

Castlerea

With the weather having softened the ground it was inevitable that numbers here would increase last week, but the trade remained in general firm.

Brendan Egan noted that while the “real top quality weanling may have already gone through the system, but good numbers still continue to operate at €3/kg” On the bullock side Brendan Egan said supplies of heavy stock are less but numbers of 500-600kg stores have increased, with the better ones continuing to sell from €2.60-2.90/kg

Roscrea

Michael Harty also said numbers of heavier factory type stock are easing and noted that €3/kg is “very achievable” for good weanlings.

Examples included six 207kg red Limousin bulls at €710/hd, and two of 305kg made €1,070/kg. Among the heavier bulls was a 545kg Limousin at €1,400 and another Limousin of 515kg €1,470.

Michael noted that those better 450-550kg stores are getting dearer, with six 450kg Charolais making €1,200/hd, while 521kgs made €1,370/hd followed by four 435kg Limousins at €1,040/hd.

Top calls among the bullocks included two 542kg Charolais at €1,520/hd, with three at 495kgs averaging €1,430/hd.

Fermoy

As elsewhere numbers were big, with a notable increase in prices for Hereford-type stock in the 400-450kg category as demand pushed them close to parity with Angus at €2.15-2.30/kg.

As always there were plenty of Friesian-type bullocks to be got through, with the better ones making €1.70-1.90/kg; however if they weren’t so good you were back around the €1.50/kg mark.

Continental bullocks sold from €2.40-2.70/kg.

There was also a strong showing of parlour cows, with their prices easing on a combination of those bigger numbers and the reality of what they are.

Kanturk

Here too numbers were big at 1,000, with prices steady.

Sample prices among the bullocks included a 620kg Limousin at €1,500, with a 495kg Limousin making €1,160.

For those wanting Angus and the potential of a bonus and a possibly easier sale when beef, 465kgs made up to €1,100/hd, with 428kg seeing €900/hd and 395kgs at €860/hd.

On the heifer side a 540kg Limousin made €1,270, with a 525kg Hereford making €1,160 while a 475kg Hereford made €1,000.

Listowel

Big numbers, especially among the cull cows, put prices a little under pressure in places.

On the cull side Friesian parlour cows dipped to 80c/kg, with better Friesians making €1.20-1.60/kg, while continentals topped out with two 700kg Charolais averaging €1.93/kg.

Among the bullocks Friesian numbers were small, but ten averaging 454kg made €1.83/kg; at the other end five weighing 331kgs were back at €1.21/kg.

Both Angus and Herefords worked off a base of €1.90/kg, with the Angus topping out at €2.23/kg.

On the heifer side Herefords and Angus ranged from €1.80-2.07/kg, with the Angus again taking top spot.