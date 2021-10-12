Farming

Quality stock still making €3/kg despite numbers surge

The weather is starting to talk’ and ‘big numbers are starting to move’

Bonus: An Angus bullock belonging to Norman Little near Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Conor McKeown
Bonus: An Angus bullock belonging to Norman Little near Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Conor McKeown

Bonus: An Angus bullock belonging to Norman Little near Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Conor McKeown

Bonus: An Angus bullock belonging to Norman Little near Boyle, Co Roscommon. Photo: Conor McKeown

Martin Coughlan

Having had an entry of 1,000 cattle for their special show and sale two weeks ago, Fermoy mart staff expected last week to be a lot quieter. It wasn’t.

We had 900,” said Tim McSweeney. “The weather is starting to talk.”

In Roscrea, according to Michael Harty, “the big numbers are starting to move” at this time of year, with land starting to soften.

