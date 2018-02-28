Prices take a seasonal tumble as buyers bide their time
The buoyancy in the mart trade slowed down last week, a trend reflected in falls across almost all weight and quality categories on the ringside table.
Why after gradually building up the trade since marts started back in a meaningful way six weeks ago did last week see a softening in prices in all sections?
For the answer I turned to auctioneer Patsy Smith of Dowra mart. "Last week was the first week I noticed less men about to buy," Patsy told me.
He says it's to do with the time of year and the number of cattle already gone through the system.
"This is an in-between time for the cattle trade. A lot of the feeder men who killed cattle in December and January have already replaced them and the grass men are not really out yet," he said.
He added that while the trade is "good", it is"not as sharp" as previously.
What this translates into on the ringside table is that the forward store from 500-599kg saw the biggest falls as a result of less contract or feedlot buyers ringside.
The average easing in price in this section was 6c/kg or from €30-36/hd however the top quarter animal on the ringside table fell twice that at 12c/kg or from €60-72/hd while the lesser bullock at this weight shed 5c/kg.