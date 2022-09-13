Farming

Prices ease as farmer buyers pause to consider their options

Heavy beef cows down as much as €100/hd down on the previous week, driven by high factory kill numbers

Quality: One of Conor Larkin&rsquo;s Limousin cows on his organic farm at Luskmagh, Banagher, Co Offaly. Photo: Gerry Stronge Expand

There is a strong sense in the trade that buyers are pausing to think about their options. Patsy Smith of Dowra described this period as “an in-between time for the mart trade — too late for grass finishing and too early for the shed”

As a result, the majority of bullocks and heifers eased back in price last week. The poorer-quality bullock from 400-499kg was worst affected, dropping 13c/kg or €52-65/hd, but most other steer categories bullock side only dipped by 2-5c/kg.

