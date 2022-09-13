Prices ease as farmer buyers pause to consider their options

There is a strong sense in the trade that buyers are pausing to think about their options. Patsy Smith of Dowra described this period as “an in-between time for the mart trade — too late for grass finishing and too early for the shed”

As a result, the majority of bullocks and heifers eased back in price last week. The poorer-quality bullock from 400-499kg was worst affected, dropping 13c/kg or €52-65/hd, but most other steer categories bullock side only dipped by 2-5c/kg.

The 500-599kg bullock gained 5c/kg overall, but his heavier comrade in the 600kg+ category dropped 5c/kg or €30/hd, in response to factory attempts to pull base prices back below €4.80/kg.

Several mart managers said heavy beef cows going through their rings were as much as €100/hd down on the previous week, with reports that factories had instructed their agents “to lie back” where cows and heavy bullocks were concerned.

This was driven no doubt by the fact that factory intake figures breeched the 36,000 mark for the week ending September 4.

For those selling those heavy cows, that drop was not a major deterrent, I’m told. The sentiment seemed to be, “Why would you bring home a cull cow that was making €2,000 (and often times more) just because she might have been €100 better last week?”

Overall, while the trade was “easier in spots”, according to Johnny Dolan of Edenderry mart, the increased numbers seen all across the country last week did not overly affect the trade.

That is partly because in the major fattening areas of the east and midlands, the recent rains have started to bring on grass, so buyers don’t have to worry as much about whether they have enough to feed their new purchases.

Meanwhile, those in the mart trade are concerned that their business will be adversely affected by the Department’s move to introduce six-month testing.

Although initially proposed to only encompass breeding stock over 36 months, the plan to extend it in phase two to all cattle could seriously affect the numbers of beef-type animals that are currently doing so well on the mart circuit.

And what of the added expense? Is the farming community once again expected to pick up the tab because after generations of paying for testing we still haven’t cracked it?

Or is it a case that the merry go-round must go on once the farmer is paying?

In the Know – around the marts

Edenderry

Numbers were up to 330, but Johnny Dolan noted that the trade for bullocks was back €40-50/hd “in spots”.

Better 400kg continental store bullocks made €2.50-2.90/kg, with 400kg Angus selling for €2.20-2.30/kg.

There was a small number of Friesians, with 600kgs make up €2.16/kg.

Trade for heifers was good, with light ones scarce. Those from 380-400kg made €920-1,000/hd, with better types €1,000-1,100/hd. 700kg heifers sold to €2.57/kg, with those around 570kg making €2.70-2.80/kg.

Cull cows around 550kg sell from €600-700/hd, with heavy beef making up to €2.55/kg.

Balla

Over 500 were entered for the annual show and sale of bullocks, with prices on average €141/hd stronger than the same sale last year.

Brisk buying saw store bullocks average €2.80/kg, with the top call among the beef seeing €2,420 or €3.12/kg paid for a 775kg Charolais.

On the heifer side, those under 400kg averaged €2.69/kg, with those over 500kg averaging €2.78/kg.

Top calls included a 490kg Limousin at €3.41/kg followed by a 655kg Limousin at €3.05/kg.

There were 130 dry cows on offer, with the tops selling from €2.40-3.02/kg — in line with heavy bullocks.

Dowra

Numbers here reached 600, including 120 cows.

Patsy Smith reckoned the trade to be back around €100/hd for heavy beef and cull cows, while 500-550kg store bullocks were down €50/hd in places.

Averages for those 500-550kg bullocks ranged from at a general €2.45-2.65, with the tops €3.10/kg.

Heavier heifers made €2.60-2.70/kg, with lighter lots €2.50-2.60/kg.

Increased interest from farmer feeders took 450-500kg bull weanlings to €1,440-1,500/hd.

Although back maybe €100/hd in places, heavy culls still made €2,000-2,500, with a 990kg Charolais selling for €2,800.

Dingle

Nelius McAuliffe reported a good selection of stock, with 570kg heifers averaging €2.70/kg and 350kgs selling for €2.10-2.25/kg.

On the bullock side, better Angus sold from €2.40-2.45/kg, with lesser types making €2.25-2.30/kg.

On the cull cow side, the top call saw an 860kg continental sell to €2,000/hd or €2.32/hd, but Friesian cow straight from the parlour and short of flesh made €1.30-1.60/hd.

Macroom

Trade for forward and beef animals remained strong,

Samples included 570kg and 670kg Friesian bullocks selling for €2.07/kg and €2.22/kg respectively, with two 500kg Belgian Blues making €2.50/kg, while two 590kg Aubracs averaged €2,54/kg.

There was not as strong an appetite for dairy-based lighter stores, with 400kg Hereford and Angus selling from €2.10-2.15/kg, while Friesians around 400kg sold for €1.70-1.90/kg.

Strong farmer interest in weanling bulls saw five 350kg Charolais average €2.71/kg, while two 300kg Limousins made €2.83/kg and four 408kg Limousins averaged €2.79/kg.

Headford

Friday night’s weanling sale focused on Limousin, Simmentals and Belgian Blues, with heavier bulls averaging €2.91/kg.

Samples included a 405kg Limousin at €3.21/kg, a 550kg Belgian Blue at €2.73/kg and a 450kg Limousin at €1,500 or €3.33/kg.

Among the lighter bulls, top calls included a 300kg Charolais at €3.66/kg followed by 305kg Limousin at €3.57, as well as a 300kg Limousin at €3.33/kg and a 353kg Limousin at €3.17/kg.

On the heifer side quality was also in strong demand and saw a 330kg Limousin make €3.12/kg, with two more Limousins — a 370kg and a 375kg — making €2.70/kg and €2.93/kg respectively.

Roscommon

Last week’s show and sale of spring-born weanlings had good numbers on offer.

Weanling heifers averaged €2.87/kg; the top call was for a 355kg Charolais that made €4.84/kg.

Other top prices included a 365kg Belgian Blue at €4.30/kg, a 310kg Simmental at €3.87/kg and a 425kg Limousin at €3.81/kg.

However, a 455kg Charolais X at €3.29/kg and a 350kg Limousin at €3.17/kg were closer to the average.

Bulls averaged €2.91/kg, with the top call per kg seeing a 265kg Charolais make €4.26/kg.

Two Limousins at 425kg and 395kg both clicked €1,600/hd or €3.76kg and €4.05/kg to be among the top earners.