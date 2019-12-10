Positive signals from the marts as farmers sense a price recovery

And it wasn't just a regional bounce as prices across the whole country rose last week as a belief took hold that things have to get better.

That positivity translated into prices, which in the north-west were better across a range of marts by €20-50/hd last week.

Patsy Smith of Dowra Mart wasn't sure whether it was the approach of the festive season or a belief that once 2019 has passed things have to improve, but he told me: "Farmers are in better form and if anything, they are talking the trade up."

Getting a clear view inside the minds of those buying and pushing prices upwards isn't simple.

On the one hand you have those who are willing to stay in the game regardless of cost.

On the other you have those who believe that last week's decision by the factories that they will increase their quotes for in-spec bullocks and heifers by 5c/kg from this week is the start of a cycle of improving prices.

And then there was the arrival last week of the 30pc balancing share of the Basic Payment.

These factors and more fed into the trade and combined to restore confidence.

What isn't debatable, however, is that after being discounted for months, mart prices for out-of-spec beef types are at last starting to recover.

Maurice Brosnan of Gortatlea Mart noted an improvement for heavy out-of-spec stock as local factory agents in his area were pushed by their counterparts from up North.

Bullock averages

Brendan Egan of Castlerea Mart was another who told me that heavy out-of-spec bullocks at his sale showed signs of recovery. Both men averaged their prices for these types at €1.90-2.00/kg, with exceptional lots pushing a little further on.

A quick look at the Ringside tables confirms the comments made above.

Averages for bullocks continued the upward trajectory that started two weeks ago, with the rise of 6c/kg among the 600kg+ and 4c/kg improvement in the 500-599kg divisions the most easily explained. Better factory prices in the offing hence improved mart prices for forward and beef types.

The 400-499kg store, however, was only slightly better at €1.89/kg on average, while the 300-399kg section - which had been lagging in recent weeks - gained 9c/kg on average to €2.03/kg overall.

The heifer trade saw overall averages rise by 3-9c/kg across the board, driven by markedly strong returns for top quarter stock.

The better 400-600kg+ heifer rose 5-8c/kg, while in the 350-399kg section the better heifer bounced by 17c/kg to an average of €2.47/kg.

The weanling trade saw the 100-299kg bull rise 10c/kg to €2.15/kg, while the 300-399kg bull remained steady - up 1c/kg to €2.24/kg.

The 400-600kg bull fared a little better, gaining 3c/kg overall to €2.14/kg.

In the know...

Raphoe

Last week's sale saw a strong entry of stock here. While in-spec cattle continued to improve, it was noticeable that the market for plainer lots was also better.

Bulls over 600kg sold from €500-770/hd with the €1/kg, while beef bullocks averaged from €620-730/hd with the €1/kg. Beef heifers made from €500-680/hd with the weight. Store bullocks made from €350-585/hd with the €1/kg, with store heifers making from €300-660/hd with the weight.

Dry cows ranged from €600 for feeder lots to a top of €1,485 for factory types.

Kanturk

A big sale, with a further improvement in prices no doubt helped by farmers wishing to get the last of their Christmas shopping in, so to speak.

Sample prices among the heifers saw two 542kg Charolais making €965/hd, with two 522kg Herefords seeing €905/hd, while a 490kg Belgian Blue clicked €885. Among the bullocks were five 556kg Angus that made €1,070/hd, while three 566kg Limousins headed to the shed at €1,165/hd.

Blessington

While not an overly big sale, demand was strong especially for the quality store. Bullocks over 500kg sold from €480-620 over the €1/kg, with 400-500kg types making €400-585/kg over the weight.

Lighter bullocks made from €30-480/hd over the €1/kg. Store heifers over 400kgs made €370-580/hd over the weight, with lighter lots averaging €300-480/kg over.

Beef cows made from €210-540/hd over the €1/kg, with feeding cows making €1/kg to €200/hd over their weight. Friesian bull calves sold from €30-90/hd.

Gortatlea

Maurice Brosnan reported an improved trade for all grades of cattle as his trade continued to recover from a difficult back end.

The big show of cull cows saw better Friesian culls reaching €1/kg.

On the bullock side, those much-maligned out-of-spec types saw the better Angus push onto €1.90-2.00/kg with some heavy 700kg+ continentals pushing further up. Part of the reason for this improvement was strong Northern buyer demand.

The nice 300kg continental bull weanling sold from €2.50-3.00/kg.

Dowra

Thee trade here saw your 450-550kg store bullocks or heifers pushing on by an additional €20-50/hd resulting in averages for the better ones ranging from €2.30-2.50/kg. The bull weanling prices also continued to recover, with €2.40-2.80/kg covering a lot of ground. However, €3/kg was not out of bounds once the stock was good enough.

Carnew

A good entry of stock saw prices much improved, with bullocks and heifers up by between €20-40/hd, and dry cows better by €30-50/hd.

Prices from the sheets included on the bullock side two 544kg Charolais at €1,175/hd, with a further two Charolais at 477kg making €1,115/hd. Two 311kg Belgian Blues clicked €700/hd, with two 524kg Limousins heading to new winter accommodation at €1,120/hd.

Among the heifers you had three 474kg Charolais at €1,020/hd, two 490kg Limousins at €990/hd, while three 570kg Limousins did €1,180/hd.

Headford

There was a good trade all round here with bullock prices ranging from €1.25-2.59kg, while heifers made from €1.45-2.51/kg. Best price over the weight on the bullock side coincided with best price per kg and came in the form of a 475kg Charolais at €1,230.

On the heifer side best price over the €1/kg went to 575kg Charolais at €1,270, while the best per kg price saw a 355kg Limousin hitting that €2.51/kg figure. Prices for weanling heifers ranged from €1.80-2.98/kg, with weanling bulls averaging from €1.48-3.00/kg.

Correction

Tom McGuire was incorrectly credited last week as being the manager of Ballina Mart. He is the manager of Ballinrobe Mart.

