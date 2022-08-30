Plainer types hit hardest as drought drives numbers up and prices down

The drought in some parts of the country is starting to bite, especially in the south, east and midlands, where grass scarcity has forced some to offload stock.

This has resulted in higher-than-normal numbers at marts for this time of year. Kilkenny’s George Candler said that with 1,120 on offer at his mart, “the lack of grass is having a negative effect on the trade for plain and some light store animals”

Robert de Vere Hunt of Cashel also reported grass as being very scarce, especially on dairy farms, with reports that round bales in his part of the country are making €45+.

He sees current cattle numbers as an indication that the traditional autumn surge has started.

“The lack of grass is already pushing out numbers in the this area,” he said. “Even if it rained for a week, the year is too far gone for it to have a big effect. I’m telling you, we’ll be looking at very small sales come mid-October.”

Joe Clune of Sixmilebridge had a very good turnout of heavy and forward types at his show and sale of heavy cattle on Saturday but the numbers of “fully finished beef” were limited. This he attributed to reduced grass supplies and farmers feeding less than they have done in other years because of the cost.

What did that do to mart prices last week? On the bullock side those extra numbers enabled buyers to bide their time and push prices from 400-599kg down by 8-12c/kg.

Plainer types from 400-599kg were back by €20-60/hd, but the biggest hit was taken by the better animal at these weights: down 15c/kg in the 400-499kg section (or €60-75/hd) to €2.71/kg overall, and back 10c/kg in the 500-599kg section to €2.85/kg.

In the lighter division the better bullock dropped by 13c/kg to average €2.54/kg, while his poorer conformation cousin actually edged slightly higher at €1.52/kg.

The fact that the overall average in this section only slipped by 4c/kg to €2.04/kg shows that those poorer types continue to dominate numerically.

At the other end the 600kg+ bullock also edged slightly higher to €2.53/kg overall, on the back of the better animal rising 4c/kg to €2.90/kg.

The market on the heifer side performed more predictably, with the poorer conformation animal suffering the bigger price falls. From 350-599kg those poorer types were 6-12c/kg down while over the same weights the better heifer held firm in the case of those from 400-499kg at €2.77/kg, while she edged up 3c/kg in the 350-399kg section and 7c/kg to €2.92/kg in the 500-599kg division.

Is Robert de Vere Hunt right — will mart numbers be tight by mid-October? If rain comes will it grow enough grass to reduce those numbers as the days shorten? Or will sellers continue to offload in what is still a strong market for the right type of animal?

In the Know – around the marts

Skibbereen

A steady trade, with continental bullocks selling from €470-1,180/hd over the €/kg. Among the top calls were two 445kg Charolais at €1,360/hd and a 680kg Charolais at €1,870, while at the lighter end four 367kg Limousins averaged €990/hd.

Hereford and Angus bullocks sold for €365-755/hd over the €/kg, with five Angus weighing 435kg averaging €970/hd, followed by a single at 555kg making €1,310.

Three 430kg Herefords sold to €940/hd.

Cull cows ranged from €50 under the €/kg to €1,235 over the weight. Weanling bulls sold from €240-900/hd over the €/kg.

Cashel

Robert de Vere Hunt reported a large sale with 430 animals on offer, the vast majority falling into the store category.

Prices held well, with Angus cattle averaging in general €2.20/kg, with the tops making €2.30/kg.

Among the continentals, both bullocks and heifers generally made €2.30-2.70/kg, with the top of the bullocks selling to €2.80/kg.

On the Friesian side, 400kg bullocks in general made €300-320/hd with the €/kg, but a top of €500/hd over the weight was recorded for a black and white at 440kg who sold for €940.

Ballymote

David Faulken reported 200 cattle on offer, with the lesser animal back €20-30/hd, while demand for the better type drove their prices up by €20-30/hd.

The sale was dominated by a big entry of heifers, with the better one selling from €2.85-3.05/kg, while the more middle-of-the-road offering made €2.50-2.60/kg.

On the beef side, 650kg+ Angus heifers sold from €2.77-2.84/kg and bullocks €2.60-2.70/kg, with the tops making €3.00/kg.

Castlerea

Although grass growth in the west has been less badly affected by the drought than further east, Brendan Egan also reported an increase in numbers, with 700 on offer.

400-500kg continental bullocks and heifers generally made €2.60-2.90/kg, with the tops of the bullocks pushing on to €3.50/kg.

Samples on the bullock side included 570kg Angus at €1,660, 510kg Charolais at €1,500 and 375kg Limousins at €1,440/hd.

In the heavier division a 700kg Angus sold to €2,050, with a 640kg Limousin making €1,870, while a 760kg Limousin clicked €2,040.

Sixmilebridge

There was an excellent turnout here with 600 on offered, encouraged by the beef show and sale element.

With Northern buyers very active, continental animals mostly made €2.85-2.95/kg, with the tops seeing €3.30/kg, while Hereford and Angus sold for €2.50-2.65/kg.

On the store side the general run of both bullocks and heifers ranged from €2.70-3.00/kg, with the top making €3.30/kg.

There was considerable interest from shippers in the middle-of-the-road weanling, mostly at €2.70-2.80/kg, with the better offering selling to a top of €3.30/kg.

Baltinglass

Here too online buying from outside the area kept the trade strong, especially for the heavy top-of-the-line models.

The heavier bullocks included 730-740kg Herefords at €1,670-1,980/hd, with those from 655-710kg making €1,530-1,680/hd.

Among the stores the best of the Limousins from 470-475kg sold for €1,370-1,420/hd.

On the heifer side the top calls included a 650kg Hereford at €1,540, a 560kg Limousin at €1,510 and a 580kg Hereford at €1,320.

Cull cows sold from €1,100-1420/hd.

Raphoe

Another large entry with the trade overall remaining firm. Forward and beef types again took centre stage when it came to price, with bullocks and bulls selling for €2.40-3.40/kg while heifers made €2.50-3.40/kg.

Equally strong demand for quality stores saw continentals make €2.70-3.30/kg. Among the traditional breeds, Angus types sold for €2.20-2.80/kg, with Friesian bullocks €1.80-2.20/kg.

Heavy cull cows peaked at €2,370/hd while parlour types started at €600/hd.