Pictures: Better quality animals drive on the cattle prices' rally

11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 560 Weight 500Kg DOB 11/1/18 Breed CHX Sex Bull Price €1220 Photo Brian Farrell

The movement on the heifer table is not as dramatic but is still welcome. The section of heifers that saw the most action in the price improvement stakes was the 400-499kg division where improvements in prices were well balanced across the quality divisions. The overall combined average increase was 12c/kg, or from €48-60/hd, with improvements in the prices for the top and bottom quarters finely balanced at 10c/kg and 11c/kg respectively.

The 300-399kg heifer rose just 3c/kg on average, although the better conformation heifer at this weight was up 9c/kg. In the 500-599kg section, prices for those better animals at this weight stayed static at €2.31/kg, with the poorer animal improving by a modest €15-18/hd or 3c/kg, leading to overall average prices remaining unchanged at €2.04/kg.

11/8/2018 Carrigallen Mart Special Sale Weanling Bulls Lot Number 559 Weight 420Kg DOB 14/1/18 Breed LMX Sex Bull Price €1165 Photo Brian Farrell

Three weeks ago I posed the question as the first of the rains fell across the midlands and south of the country, whether the mart trade was like a coiled spring waiting to be released; last week that spring uncoiled, somewhat.

Part of what drove mart prices up last week is down to the fact that factory prices have steadied and are now starting to climb ever so slightly. The other thing is that numbers of cattle at marts also rose.

This afforded those who had sold cattle over the dry period the choice last week that had been lacking as sellers had held back waiting for the grass to come.

Marts Roundup

1 Delvin

Thomas Potterton reported a surprisingly good show of cattle given the day of the year, plus a good show of buyers. In short, the better bullock was improved, while plainer stock was weaker. "The better one was up by maybe €30-40, but the plainer animal was back by maybe €20," Thomas said. Bullocks under 500kg averaged €1.70/kg to a top of €2.30/kg, while those over 500kg averaged €1.94/kg to a top of €2.18/kg. On the heifer side, 335-390kg Charolais made €1.80-2.14/kg, with 400-500kg heifers averaging €2.01/kg. Cull cows averaged €1.45/kg with a 500kg Limousin setting the top bar at €1.84/kg.

2 Balla

This was also a strong show of cattle in terms of numbers. And just like Delvin above, the good one was a good trade but the poorer animal was a harder sale. The 300-400kg bullock averaged €2.35/kg with a 360kg Charolais ringing the bell at €1,165 or €3.24/kg. Top of the 400-500kg section saw a 430kg Charolais hit €3.09/kg, while the overall average in this division was €2.24/kg. 500kg+ bullocks averaged €2.12/kg. On the heifer side, those up to 400kg averaged €2.18/kg, with the top call being €2.63/kg for a 390kg Charolais. 400-500kg heifers averaged €2.26kg, with heavier lots averaging €2.25/kg.

3 Headford

Prices here saw bullocks make €1.18-2.68/kg, with the heifers making €1.88-2.62/kg. That top price per kg among the bullocks went to a batch of three 367kg Simmentals, while in the heifer section, the honours went to a 385kg Limousin. On the weanling side, heifers sold from €2.17-2.75/kg while the bulls ranged from €2.00-2.59/kg. Culls cows sold from €800-1,350/hd.

4 Ennis

With more farmers ringside, prices for weanling heifers were reported as being improved by €20-30/hd. Among those improved heifer prices were a 265kg Charolais who sold for €2.92/kg, three 328kg Limousins at €2.60/kg and a 400kg Charolais that sold for €2.86/kg. Among the bulls, prices also cracked on well with a 280kg Charolais setting the top bar at €3.19/kg. He was hard put to it though by the Limousins, with a 385kg contender coming in at €2.95kg and another at 335kg making €3.00/kg.

5 Baltinglass

Numbers rose here last week as both buyers and sellers recognised that with grass recovering, the time was right to move. On the bullock side, sample prices included a 495kg Limousin at €2.46/kg, a 500kg Charolais at €2.38/kg with two 420kg Charolais and a 420kg Aberdeen Angus all making €2.38/kg. On the heifer side, you had a 525kg Limousin at €2.17/kg, a 400kg Aubrac at €2.07/kg, and a second Aubrac at 380kg which came in at €2.10/kg.

6 Ballinakill

The national trend of good cattle making more, and the lesser bullock making less continued here. Forward stock sold well, while the plain Friesian, Hereford and Angus type was a difficult sale. Heavy bullocks made €1.85-2.20/kg, with forward types making from €1.95-2.40/kg, while the lighter store sold for €2.00-2.65/kg. Weanling bulls made from €2.00-2.65/kg, with dry cows selling in the €1.20-1.80/kg range.

7 Listowel

Barney O'Connell noted that there were more people about and a lift in the trade at his most recent sale. "It was tough here the last few weeks but this sale was better. There were more people about, more hands in the ring and a better air about the place," Barney said. Prices for "nice" 300kg heifers ranged from €1.80-1.90/kg, while in the bullock trade, most of the better-type Friesian, Angus and Herefords sold from €1.65-1.90/kg. Cull cows averaged in general from 75c/kg to €1.50/kg.

Indo Farming