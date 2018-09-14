Pictures and Prices: Tentative signs of a price bounce at cattle marts

As mart prices tumbled over the last six weeks everyone associated with the business has wondered where the bottom might be.

As mart prices tumbled over the last six weeks everyone associated with the business has wondered where the bottom might be.

The good news, such as it is, is that some average bullock prices on the ringside tables showed some signs of recovery last week.

13/Sept/2018. BAllymote Mart Lot Number 1066 Weight 965Kg DOB 15/6/14 Sex Male Breed AAX Price. €1600 Photo Brian Farrell

The 400-499kg store was up 2c/kg on average, and the better animal in the 500-599kg section up 3c/, which helped this division’s overall average remain unchanged at €1.97/kg. The best that can be said is that it’s a start; the question is, is it a false one?

Looking at the remainder of the bullock table we find that prices for lighter 300-339kg stores continues to fall. The biggest loser at this weight was the better conformation animal, down 19c/kg or €58-76/ hd leading the overall average value of the division to decline by 11c/kg to €1.62/kg. In round figures that gives a price spread from €486-€646/hd.

13/Sept/2018. BAllymote Mart Lot Number 1067 Weight 725Kg DOB 10/9/15 Sex Male Breed CHX Price. €1470 Photo Brian Farrell

While the prospect of a long keep and concerns over the availability of winter feed goes a long way to explaining the difficulties among those lighter animals, the fact that the heavy

600kg+ bullock fell overall by 4c/kg to €1.92/kg is due to per­sistent factory price pressure over the last month. Last week saw bullocks slip to €3.85/kg at the factory gate, this week the figure being quoted is €3.80/kg.

13/Sept/2018. BAllymote Mart Lot Number 1047 Weight 460Kg DOB 19/12/16 Sex Male Breed LMX Price. €900 Photo Brian Farrell

Adding to the difficulties is the rumour that factory prices could yet slip further.

Moving onto the heifers, overall average prices across the tables fell by between 2-4c/ kg. Some of the weight divisions suffered considerably more turmoil than what that tight average would indicate. In the 350-400kg section the poorer conformation animal lost 11c/ kg last week and now stands on an average of €1.30/kg, while in the 400-499kg section the better quality animal was the one taking the hit, back 8c/kg. In the 500-599kg section the better animal was also hardest hit, losing 5c/kg, and ended the week on €2.28kg.