Pictures and Prices: Cattle trade stays on an even keel as farmers focus on late harvest

You will notice that I omitted the 300-399kg bullock from this appraisal. The reason is that his average price slipped 6c/kg or €16-24/hd.
Factoring in the fact that in the previous two weeks his average price had improved by 27c/kg, you find that last week's overall average price for those lighter stores, of €1.77/kg, is just 15c/kg ahead of where we were a month ago when the overall average price in the 300-399kg section was just €1.62/kg.
The better-conformation bullock at this weight, however, has rebounded well, putting on 30c/kg over that last month.
In contrast, the poorer-quality dairy-type Friesian, Jersey, Holstein, Hereford or Angus continues to struggle and last week helped the bottom quarter of the 300-399kg section to shed 7c/kg on average.
Leaving the figures for a minute, I am hearing that as the good weather continues and stock remain outside, some farmers with cattle to buy are once again beginning to rate those lighter types - even if they will require a longer keep.
Quality, however, is the governor.
In the longer term, the proliferation of poorer quality is a very serious issue. The reality is that whether they change hands or not this autumn, those lighter, poorer-conformation cattle will still be in the system but just as bigger stock next spring.
What we are seeing this year of those poorer types, numbers-wise, will only get worse as we go forward as the dairy sector appears to have no appetite to improve conformation on the maternal side.
Little wonder then that in 2017 almost 84pc of steers going through the factory system failed to qualify for a QPS bonus.
On a more positive note, the stabilisation in factory prices last week was a big help in steadying the price of both the 600kg+ heifer and bullock, both of whom rose by €6/hd on average.
A small increase no doubt, but underpinned on the bullock side by 6c/kg increase or €36/hd, while on the heifer side that increase was half that, at 3c/kg or €18/hd.
Looking at the weanling bull table, increased activity last week for the 400-500kg animal saw their overall price rise by 13c/kg, which works out at between €52/hd and €78/hd; thus bringing the average price of your 400-500kg bull to €2.32/kg.
