Pictures and Prices: Cattle trade stays on an even keel as farmers focus on late harvest

 

4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Ballymahon Boys. Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Ballymahon Boys. Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 557 Weight 510Kg DOB 4/4/17 Sex Heifer Breed LMX Price € 1120 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 579 Weight 485Kg DOB 3/5/17 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1020 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lott Number 577 Weight525Kg DOB 23/3/17 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1090 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 563 Weight 655Kg DOB 9/12/16 Sex Heifer Breed LMX Price €1435 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 580 Weight475Kg DOB 24/5/17 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price € 1080 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 564 Weight 495Kg DOB 12/3/17 Sex Heifer Breed LMX Price €1130 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 31 Weight 535Kg DOB 25/5/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1345 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 35 Weight 490Kg DOB 10/7/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1260 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 34 Weight 515Kg DOB 13/5/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1255 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 32 Weight 525Kg DOB 6/4/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1300 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 36 Weight 505Kg DOB3/4/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1320 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 33 Weight 520Kg DOB 4/5/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1280 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 38 Weight 515Kg DOB 15/4/17 Sex Bullock Breed LMX Price €1350 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 37 Weight 505Kg DOB 19/4/17 Sex Bullock Breed CHX Price €1320 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 514 Weight 505Kg DOB 12/11/16 Sex Heifer Breed LMX Price €1130 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 515 Weight 525Kg DOB 23/5/16 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1140 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 516 Weight 535Kg DOB 13/3/16 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1155 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 512 Weight 465Kg DOB 14/11/16 Sex Heifer Breed LMX Price €1065 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 41 Weight 610Kg DOB 6/11/16 Sex Bullock Breed LMX Price €1230 Photo Brian Farrell
4/10/2018 Ballymahon Mart Longford. Lot Number 517 Weight 485Kg DOB 22/4/17 Sex Heifer Breed CHX Price €1100 Photo Brian Farrell
Martin Coughlan

Last week numbers rebounded somewhat, but the overall effect on prices was relatively muted.

While the numbers were up, the increase was not massive, with many marts reporting steady supplies.

The reason is the obvious one: the continuing good weather means that the emphasis for most farmers is on getting as much winter fodder as possible stowed.

I live in Co Waterford and every day last week the countryside was alive with the sounds of silage harvesters, round balers and tractors in general.

It was like a day in late May or early June than the last week of September.

More active buyers at ringside last week resulted in the trade continuing on an even keel in general for both heifers and bullocks, despite the increased numbers.

Looking at the specifics: from 400kg upwards the overall improvement in average prices on the bullock table ranged from 1-2c/kg or €4-10/hd.

It is the same story on the heifer table, with the overall average increase also in the 1-2c/kg range.

You will notice that I omitted the 300-399kg bullock from this appraisal. The reason is that his average price slipped 6c/kg or €16-24/hd.

Factoring in the fact that in the previous two weeks his average price had improved by 27c/kg, you find that last week's overall average price for those lighter stores, of €1.77/kg, is just 15c/kg ahead of where we were a month ago when the overall average price in the 300-399kg section was just €1.62/kg.

The better-conformation bullock at this weight, however, has rebounded well, putting on 30c/kg over that last month.

In contrast, the poorer-quality dairy-type Friesian, Jersey, Holstein, Hereford or Angus continues to struggle and last week helped the bottom quarter of the 300-399kg section to shed 7c/kg on average.

Leaving the figures for a minute, I am hearing that as the good weather continues and stock remain outside, some farmers with cattle to buy are once again beginning to rate those lighter types - even if they will require a longer keep.

Quality, however, is the governor.

In the longer term, the proliferation of poorer quality is a very serious issue. The reality is that whether they change hands or not this autumn, those lighter, poorer-conformation cattle will still be in the system but just as bigger stock next spring.

What we are seeing this year of those poorer types, numbers-wise, will only get worse as we go forward as the dairy sector appears to have no appetite to improve conformation on the maternal side.

Little wonder then that in 2017 almost 84pc of steers going through the factory system failed to qualify for a QPS bonus.

On a more positive note, the stabilisation in factory prices last week was a big help in steadying the price of both the 600kg+ heifer and bullock, both of whom rose by €6/hd on average.

A small increase no doubt, but underpinned on the bullock side by 6c/kg increase or €36/hd, while on the heifer side that increase was half that, at 3c/kg or €18/hd.

Looking at the weanling bull table, increased activity last week for the 400-500kg animal saw their overall price rise by 13c/kg, which works out at between €52/hd and €78/hd; thus bringing the average price of your 400-500kg bull to €2.32/kg.

