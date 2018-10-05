Last week numbers rebounded somewhat, but the overall effect on prices was relatively muted.

Last week numbers rebounded somewhat, but the overall effect on prices was relatively muted.

Pictures and Prices: Cattle trade stays on an even keel as farmers focus on late harvest

While the numbers were up, the increase was not massive, with many marts reporting steady supplies.

The reason is the obvious one: the continuing good weather means that the emphasis for most farmers is on getting as much winter fodder as possible stowed.

I live in Co Waterford and every day last week the countryside was alive with the sounds of silage harvesters, round balers and tractors in general.

It was like a day in late May or early June than the last week of September.

More active buyers at ringside last week resulted in the trade continuing on an even keel in general for both heifers and bullocks, despite the increased numbers.

Looking at the specifics: from 400kg upwards the overall improvement in average prices on the bullock table ranged from 1-2c/kg or €4-10/hd.

It is the same story on the heifer table, with the overall average increase also in the 1-2c/kg range.