Pedigree dairy heifers sell for up to €1,600 as demand surges

Good quality pedigree heifers sold from €1,400 to €1,600 a head in Bandon Mart, while €1,350 to €1,520 a head was paid in Kilmallock Mart for high EBI heifers.

Denis Kirby of Kilmallock Mart said demand for dairy stock had strengthened on the back of the recent improvement in the weather. He said the bulk of the buyers were local farmers.

It was a similar story in Bandon where Tom McCarthy said the vast majority of the buyers for calved heifers were dairy farmers looking for "twos and threes". Mr McCarthy said the continued strength of the cull cow trade has helped keep a floor on the calved heifer market.